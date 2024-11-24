Noamh Padraig's Caolan McColgan shields the ball from Craigbane's James McLaughlin during Saturday's final. Photo: George Sweeney

Naomh Padraig forward Caolan McColgan said Evan Craig was never far from anyone's thoughts as the Muff club clinched an historic Ulster Junior Football title against Craigbane in Celtic Park on Saturday.

Twenty-four year old Evan - corner forward for Inishowen club before illness - lost his brave battle against cancer in September but McColgan described his late team-mate as the inspiration behind the club's first Donegal and Ulster titles.

"Evan was in all our thoughts throughout the whole championship," explained McColgan, "We had a game three days after his funeral back in September and it was the toughest game of the year, but he helped us get through it and now we're Ulster champions. Evan was a big character, huge in this team and in our parish, so we’re so happy now that we could do this for him and his family. It’s very special."

County player McColgan produced an inspired second half to help edge the Muff home against a Craigbane team who never recovered from his 1-01 inside three minutes at the start of the second half.

Naomh Padraig’s Drew McKinney (not in the picture) scores a first half goal against Craigbane. Photo: George Sweeney

"It was crucial," agreed McColgan of his team's quick start to the second period, "We didn't played the way we wanted to in the first half but were still point up so we were happy enough. We wanted a big start to the second half and thankfully we got it.

"The message at half-time was about keeping our heads. We know we are a good team, we know we are good at running with the ball so we wanted to bring that in to the game. We got Kevin (Lynch) off the bench, it was his first game in Ulster too, so it was great to have him coming in after half time as well."

And with a fixture against the British champions to come in a first foray into the All Ireland club series, McColgan described the win as a "special day."

"Look, it’s something special. Look at the numbers out here today, it’s absolutely ridiculous for the club. It means so much to the people, especially after everything we've been through over the past few months. That really bonded us together. This a special day and It means everything. The boys put in the work all year round and it's just the reward now at the end of it. We're absolutely delighted."

Naomh Padraig players celebrate winning the Ulster GAA Junior Club Championship final, after defeating Craigbane in Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Saturday’s final was a first start in the Ulster Club series for McColgan who believes there’s more to come from a team whose oldest starting player was Joseph McCauley at just 26 years old!

"I've been just trying to get the body right,” explained the forward, “I had a wee niggle and just wanted to get it right and I'm happy now I got through it. We're Ulster champions so I can't exactly complain!

"We’re young team, but growing all the time and we have experience coming off the bench which helps. We have even bigger things to look forward to now but we will enjoy this one for a while first.”