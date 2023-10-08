Ballerin players surround Sean Dolan’s Odhran O’Kane during Sunday afternoon’s JFC quarter-final in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

Ballerin 1-12, Sean Dolan's 0-06

A Paul Ferris inspired Ballerin cruised to a Premier Electrics Derry Junior Championship semi-final meeting with Ballymaguigan, as 12-man Sean Dolan's were brushed aside in Sunday’s Quarter-final in Celtic Park.

The Sarsfields were in control from throw-in and never allowed the Creggan men a foothold in a game that was all but over by half-time with Ballerin leading 1-09 to 0-2, Ferris grabbing the ninth minute goal that opened up a gap Dolan's never looked like being able to close. In total the Ballerin flyer hit 1-06, including five frees, but he was run close for the 'Man of the Match' honours by Mark Ferris. Wearing No. 2 but roaming all over the pitch, it was Mark who teed up the goal and set his team on the attack on countless occasions during the opening 30 minutes which put the contest to bed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tempers flare between Ballerin and Sean Dolan players at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Dolan's there was little to take from performance that never quite got off the ground. The three dismissals - Paul Melaugh in the first half; Odhran McKane and Gearoid McDermott in the second - were all after two yellow cards and more reflective of Dolan's frustrations than any over the top aggression. They simply did not have the answers to a Ballerin team that was too quick and too mobile.

That said, the city men did have their own 'sliding doors' moment two minutes in when Caolan McCosker's brilliant solo run and shot stuck the base of the Ballerin post. Two inches to the left and it would have been nestling in the bottom corner for one of the goals of the championship. Instead the rebound favoured Ballerin and inside 12 minutes they had established a matching winning 1-06 to 0-01 lead.

From there it was really only about managing the game for Oran O'Kane's fleet footed team. They winners only hit three points after the break but they were never in any danger of being reeled in, especially with Dolan's three men short by the full time whistle.

Kosta Papachristopolus had given Ballerin a first minute lead by the time McCosker's shot was bouncing clear off the upright and the advantage was added to by two Paul Ferris frees.

Sean Dolan’s Rory McGurk fends off a tackle from Ballerin’s Paul Ferris at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean O’Donnell, who was Dolan's best player on the day and scored 0-4, which included there were three superb points from play, grabbed his first on six minutes. However his, and Dolan's, second would not arrive until the 27th minute by which time Ballerin were already on 1-08.

The goal which really took the game away from Dolan's came only nine minutes in and owed everything to Mark Ferris' quick thinking. An innocuous free in midfield gave Ferris the opportunity to pick out goalscorer Paul with a beautiful pass. Paul probably couldn't believe the space he had but he wasn't about to pass up the gift, advancing forward to fire a lovely finish past Ryan McCloskey for 1-05 to 0-01.

A bad first half for Doloan's got even worse for the city men when Melaugh picked up a second booking minutes before the end of a half that left Dolan's trailing by eight points.

The second half was something of a non-event in terms of the contest but credit to Dolan's, they continued to compete and improved to the extent they actually outscored the Sarsfield's 0-4 to 0-3 in the second period. It was never going to be enough to threaten Ballerin's progress though, especially when frustration got the better of McKane on 45 minutes, a needless push on Stephen Mullan bringing the talented forward a second booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before that Sean Ferris and McKane (free) had exchanged scores and O'Donnell grabbed his third of a good individual display but it was all academic, just like the late dismissal of McDermott, again on a second yellow card.

O'Donnell helped himself to a fourth point and Caoimhin McChrystal a first of the day but it was fitting that Ballerin finished with the final two scores of the match, and fitting that both came courtesy of Paul Ferris' boot. The brace capped a victory more comfortable than the Sarsfields will have anticipated and their route to glory ramps up considerably now in the form of favourites Ballymaguigan in the last four but they look well prepared.

Dolan’s will be disappointed after failing to reach the standards they’ve set themselves this season but they’ve plenty to remain optimistic about. With one of the best grounds in the province now housing the club’s future generations, and three or four highly rated young minor players moving to senior next season, there are bright days ahead. Just not this year.

Sean Dolan's: Sean O’Donnell (0-4, 1f), Odhran McKane (0-1), Caoimhin McChrystal (0-1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballerin: Paul Ferris (1-6, 5f), Kosta Papachristopolus (0-2, 1f), Shane McIntyre (0-1), Mark Ferris (0-1), Eugene Mullan (0-1), Sean Ferris (0-1)

Sean Dolan's: Ryan McCloskey, Ruairi Thompson, Liam McNulty, Ryan McLaughlin, Ruairi McGurk, Charlie Fletcher, Sean O’Donnell, Eamon McGinley, Caolan McCosker, Gearoid McDermott, Caoimhin McChrystal, Paul Melaugh, Emmett Coyle, Conor McCosker, Odhran McKane. (Subs) Joe Gallagher for L McNulty, HT; Kevin Nixon for E Coyle, 44mins; Luke Clarke for R Thompson, 44mins; Liam McNulty for R McLaughlin, 45mins;

Ballerin: John McGinley, Mark Ferris, Brian Deighan, Hugh O’Connell, Stephen Mullan, Sean Ferris, Shane Ferris, Jarlaith Bradley, Anton Bradley, Paul Ferris, Shane McIntyre, Eugene Mullan, Kosta Papachristopolus, Bobby Mullan, Callum Bradley. (Subs) Ryan Doherty for J Bradley, 47mins; Dillon Mullan for S Mullan, 49mins; Lee Ferris for E Mullan, 53mins; Oran Canning for C Bradley, 56mins; Pearse McIntyre for K Papachristopolus, 58mins; Simon McGinley for B Mullan, 58mins.