Derry's Anton Tohill contests possession with Galway's Matthew Tierney back in February.

​Derry's championship season reaches 'must win' territory against Galway in Celtic Park on Sunday (2pm) with manager Paddy Tally anxious to turn potential in performance.

Both counties approach the game having lost their opening group fixture; Galway to Dublin two weeks ago and Derry to Armagh last Saturday in the Athletic Grounds so there's no room for error.

"Without doubt. It's a must win game for both teams," admitted the Oak Leaf boss, "If Galway or Derry lose this match, that's two defeats and it's going to be very difficult to come out of the group. "Galway will be stung after their result against Dublin, there's no doubt about that. Galway are a team that were fancied to win the All Ireland or run it very close. They've been in two of the last three finals so this was maybe going to be the year they pushed on and now they've lost a game in the group at home, so you'd imagine Galway will be coming very determined to make amends for that. "They'll be stronger in terms of their squad than when we played them in the league but they'll definitely be here hunting a result. It's going to be as big challenge."

In a season of near misses, Derry's group opener was another tale of 'what if' as a misfiring kick-out and a host of spurned goal chances contrived to cost the Oak Leafers a potential massive result against the All Ireland champions.

Derry senior football team manager Paddy Tally.

Kick-outs have been under the microscope even more since the implementation of the new rules with huge emphasis on goalkeepers and securing primary possession. Tally admits Derry have come under pressure in games on their own kick-outs but says it's something they've ben looking at in training this week.

"Armagh are very strong on the on the kick-out. Watching their games against Tyrone and Donegal, their kick-outs were very good and when they get a team on the press they can really dominate kick-outs," he explained "That's been a problem. It happened in different parts against Donegal when they got a march on the kick-outs. It's difficult and it is a real challenge nowadays with most kick-outs just going out to the middle or either side of the field. "A lot of it is just break ball and who's in the right position. There were times (against Armagh) when we were caught out of the position on the breaks, and just didn't get to where we were supposed to be. Then there were times towards the end when we were in good positions and we won them, even against the Armagh kick-out and on our own kick-outs. "The kick now has become the most important facet of the game. Whoever control controls the kick-out gets the platform to set up attacks. It's now become that if a team gets a good high press you need a really confident goalkeeper who's able to pick out those small pockets and even sometimes those aren't advisable because the defender is under immense pressure to come out if a team is on a hard press. Either way it's a real challenge now for the modern keeper. "(Against Armagh) We had rehearsed to be in position for breaks but we weren't there at times. Maybe a player switched off or went off script. It wasn't intentional, I just think sometimes you can be beaten in the race (to the break). It's something we've been working on this week, so hopefully we can improve for the weekend."

Derry received praise for the number of chances created against the All Ireland chances but Tally isn't interested in empty plaudits. He's seen Derry allow Kerry, Galway, Donegal and now Armagh off the hook this season due to a failure to capitalise on some excellent attacking build-up play and he's hoping that's a lesson his will have learned by the time the Tribesmen arrive in Celtic Park this weekend.

"We've been doing that this year. That's nothing new for us," he added of the chances created in the Athletic Grounds, "Against Donegal in the Ulster Championship match we created goal chances; we created lots of scoring chances and we didn't take them. "That was a day when we were well beaten but the scoreline didn't reflect the game. Had we been more efficient, the same as the other day against Armagh. If you look at the balance of the game we could have won the match but we haven't just got all the parts working together yet. It is difficult to describe but at the minute it is not all clicking at the right time and maybe that's just reflective of how things have been a bit disjointed, even with that seven week break between the Ulster championship and the Armagh match. "Last week's game will certainly have helped and all being well, it will stand to us come the game at the weekend."

Derry drew with Galway in the league back in February but Tally is expecting Padraic Joyce's team this weekend to show plenty of changes from that 0-16 to 1-13 stalemate.

"It was a really good second half that day but again that's a game we really should have won. I think that would have been a big factor for our season had to won that match and maybe the Kerry game earlier on. It is what it is now but definitely Galway are stronger since then; Cillian McDaid didn't play that night and he's a big big player for Galway.

"Peter Cooke is back in the squad too and there were a number of other players; Johnny McGrath didn't play so there's a lot of good players that have come back into that Galway team and it's going to be a big challenge for us.

"But it's also our last home game of the season and the Derry supporters have been very good to us in Celtic Park. They're come in their numbers and they've really got behind the team so I think it's time we showed our appreciation to the supporters as well by giving the best of ourselves."