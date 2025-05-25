Galway game now biggest of Derry's season admits Paddy Tally

Derry senior football manager Paddy Tally. Photo: George Sweeney

​Paddy Tally says Galway’s visit to Celtic Park on Sunday is now Derry's biggest game of the season after the Oak Leafers slipped to defeat against Armagh in the Athletic Grounds.

A first game in seven weeks saw Derry impress in spells against the All Ireland champions but ultimately pay the price for a slow start to the second half and a host missed chances. The Oak Leafers outscored the Orchard County by 2-04 to 0-1 over the final 12 minutes but left themselves too much to do in a game which saw Derry fashion SEVEN goal scoring opportunities.

It means both Derry and Galway will be seeking their first points of the All Ireland Series on Sunday with Tally describing the game as ‘must win’.

"Oh definitely," said the Derry boss when asked if he'd seen enough to offer optimism ahead of the final two Group 4 fixtures.

"After today we know where we are. Not having played a competitive game in seven weeks, it takes a bit of time to get going again but definitely we have the game under our belts now and we'll be expecting better next week.

"The key is we have a home game and we have to win. This match against Galway has now become our biggest game of the season and we'll be doing all we can to win it."

Trailing by 0-12 to 0-9 having played into the wind, Tally admitted Derry were caught by Armagh's quick start to the second half.

"At half time we needed a fast start in the second half and we didn't do it. We had a really poor start to the second half. Armagh scored four in a row and all of a sudden the game is back out to seven or eight and then you're really under pressure.

"That was something we didn't do," admitted Tally, "We really wanted to go out hard for the second half but Armagh dominated the kick outs, we couldn't get our hands on the ball. We lost the throw in, they scored, and we lost the next three kick outs and they scored. That put us in a real tight spot.

"But then we turned the kick outs and got a bit of pressure. When we got the goal everything changed. Conor Glass scored a really good goal and all of a sudden momentum swung. I think we were plus eight or nine for the last 10 or 12 minutes."

Despite his disappointment, Tally said he was proud of his players having handed first starts to Patrick McGurk and Ruairi Forbes and championship debuts to Anton Tohill, Ryan Mulholland, Caolan Devlin and Danny McDermott.

"It's hard because they've trained hard and worked hard but not winning games means it doesn't matter, you need to be getting results to build that belief," he explained.

"That's the thing, they could have downed tools there and said this is like the league match all over again but they didn't. They dug deep and you have to give it to the players, I was immensely proud of their effort there in the second half.

"We had players starting their first match. Ruairi Forbes started his first game, Paddy McGurk got a start; Tommy Rogers came on, Ryan Mulholland got his debut and all those boys did really well when they came in. So I'm happy for them, but just disappointed we didn't get something out of the match."