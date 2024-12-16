Ballinderry players celebrate their Ulster Intermediate title win in Healy Park.

​Ballinderry's Gareth McMcKinless says the club's young players have proven they can shoulder the weight of expectation after a thrilling one point Ulster Intermediate Final victory over Arva in Healy Park.

The former All Ireland senior club champions have gone through a tough transitional period since last lifting the Derry senior title in 2013, a run that saw the club drop to the Intermediate grade for the first time this season. However the Shamrocks' reaction has been emphatic and it may not be finished yet with an All Ireland semi-final against Munster champions Austin Stacks to come on January 4th.

Cavan champions Arva were the latest victims of the Ballinderry resurgence and if the charge over the last 10 years was that the Shamrocks were too reliant on the likes of McKinless, Ryan Bell and Darren Lawn, this year's championship has seen cavalry arrive en masse with Niall O'Donnell (20), Ruairi Forbes (19), Charlie Crozier (22), Shea McCann (19) and Tiarnan Rocks (19) among the new kids on the block now making their presence felt.

"I've heard people saying that (that Ballinderry games have been very entertaining)," explained McKinless after Saturday's 1-12 to 2-08 victory.

"What we are trying to build is a team that can adapt the various scenarios that come at you. Arva posed a different threat from a lot of teams we’ve played this year. They manned up and for long periods did very well but there's something about this group we have.

"As I said in the speech, they're not cubs anymore, they're young men. They're starting to grow. They’re big, they can be physical and it's their team now. It belongs to these young players and hopefully the sky is the limit if the work continues."

Shea McCann's brilliant second half goal was the spark that lit the Ballinderry fire on Saturday but it still took one of the 'old brigade' - 31-year-old Darren Lawn - to fire the injury time point that secured a title McKinless said was all about the Shamrocks' squad mentality.

"We gave Darren stick too," laughed McKinless of the Shamrocks' match winner, "He practises that shot all the time at training so it was no coincidence that he popped it over the bar.

"At half-time Jarlath (Bell) and Davy (Harte) demanded other players step up because it is not just me, Niall, Ruairi or Shea, this group is a real collective - it's 20 plus men. When the game came down to the last five or 10 minutes the quality showed up and that man (Darren Lawn) was fantastic but so were others and we're just glad to get over the line.

"You can see the scenes after the final whistle. It means so much. You put so much into it and it is unbelievable to get over the line. The game was topsy-turvy, they controlled the first half but we gained it back and then made a mistake and they got a goal.

"That meant we had to claw it back again so, look, for a spectator I'm sure it was entertaining but for ourselves it was nip and tuck and thankfully we just dug it out. As you could see, it took everybody off the bench and more to get us over the line but we're delighted."

The win means McKinless' return to the county scene will be delayed for a few more weeks but he's determined to help Ballinderry go as far as they can with that mouth watering clash with Austin Stacks to come in the New Year.

"Look we will enjoy Christmas knowing it's Austin Stacks in Tullamore. They're going to be the best team we've played all year, there's now doubt about that, but that's why you play football. You play this game to play against the best players and the best teams.

"That game today will set us in good stead but we're under illusion about what is coming in January so we'll just try to prepare for it as best we can."