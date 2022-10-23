Glen's Cathal Mulholland wheels away in celebration after his goal clinched the Derry Senior football championship final against Slaughtneil in Celtic Park on Sunday. (Photo: George Sweeney)

Glen 1-12, Slaughtneil 0-07

There was a different feel to Glen second Derry Senior Football Championship in succession.

Sunday's 1-12 to 0-07 victory over Slaughtneil was every bit an emphatic as it sounds, the Watty Graham's in charge from first whistle until last, but whereas 12 months ago Glen were celebrating history, this felt like an important step on a road that may have a more yards to run.

Watty Graham's, Glen celebrate their Derry senior Football Championship victory over Slaughtneil on Sunday. (Photo: George Sweeney)

The Tyrone champions lie in wait in Ulster, no easy task, but on this form Glen look even better equipped to mount a provincial challenge. That's for three weeks time. This was about a second John McLaughlin Cup and boy, have Glen deserved it.

Throughout a senior championship that probably failed to live up to expectations, Glen have been imperious. They have assumed the mantle of champions without breaking stride. Good teams win one championships great teams defend it.

Billed as a clash of Derry titans, the final itself proved an anti-climax as Glen eased away from the 2020 champions with plenty to spare in a match that never quite caught fire. Corner-back Cathal Mulholland's goal eight minutes from the end sealed the deal but in truth Glen were in cruise control for long periods of a one sided contest.

Twelve months on from the 1-13 to 0-07 victory that signalled their inaugural Derry senior title, the Watty Graham's began the rerun in no mood to relinquish their crown.

Cagey, cautious, tactical; the opening quarter was all over the above as both sides pulled men back behind the ball out of possession. It didn't make for a thriller but it suited the reigning champions who controlled the tempo and the territory. By the 21st minute, Glen had six different scorers while Slaughtneil's opening score didn't arrive until the 2oth minute when Shane McGuigan sent over a free.

County star Conor Glass was the dominant figure in that quarter and it was his point that opened the scoring but there was still nothing in it until the Slaughtneil kick faltered as Glen hit three points in as many minutes to take charge with Michael Warnock, and Alex and Jack Doherty all pointing. Slaughtneil looked bereft of attacking ideas as Glen strolled to a fifth score through Ethan Doherty but it was all too easy for the champions.

Brendan Rogers looked the only man capable of carrying a Slaughtneil threat and it was his run forward that drew the foul from which his side finally hit the target via McGuigan's free. That his was side's opening score but their first from play didn't arrive until the 26th minute courtesy of Padraig Cassidy. And that was the sum of Slaughtneil's first half.

Even when forced to kick long, Glen looked capable of winning possession, one long kick seeing Emmet Bradley punch on for Eunan Mulholland to stride forward and point. Conleith McGuckian's second of the game, his 11th of a very productive senior championship campaign, was followed by Cassidy's score but the 0-7 to 0-2 interval lead barely did justice to Glen's first half dominance.

From a Slaughtneil perspective, the best thing could be said was they were only five behind.

The second half began with almost five minutes unbroken Glen possession during which time Emmet Bradley (free) and Michael Warnock edged the champions' advantage out to seven at 0-9 to 0-2 .

With Chrissy McKaigue occupied by Eunan Mulholland, Slaughtneil's threat never increased even though Jerome McGuigan, Christopher Bradley and Shane McGuigan managed enough points to keep Glen honest and bring the score back to 0-10 to 0-05.

When Rogers teed up Keelan Feeny to bring it back to four points there was a glimmer of hope but almost as quickly that chance was extinguished. First Ethan Doherty took advantage of a turnover to point and halt the Slaughtneil mini revival.

That stopped Slaughtneil in their tracks but what followed finished them off as Emmet Bradley's high ball toward the edge of the square was broken down amid a sea of bodies. it only needed a toe and that digit belong to Cathal Mulholland who edged the ball over the line to secure a title that had looked a formality from early in the opening half.

Slaughtneil scorers: Shane McGuigan (0-2, 1f), Padraig Cassidy (0-1), Jerome McGuigan (0-1), Christopher Bradley (0-1, 1f), Patsy Bradley (0-1)

Glen scorers: Cathal Mulholland (1-0), Conor Glass (0-1), Michael Warnock (0-2), Conleth McGuckian (0-2), Jack Doherty (0-2), Ethan Doherty (0-2), Eunan Mulholland (0-1), Emmet Bradley (0-1), Cathal Mulholland (0-1),

Slaughtneil: Antoin McMullan, Conor McAllister, Chrissy McKaigue, Paul McNeill, Brendan Rogers, Karl McKaigue, Keelan Feeney, Patsy Bradley, Jerome McGuigan, Ruairi O Mianain, Shane McGuigan, Padraig Cassidy, Christopher Bradley, Se McGuigan, Cormac O'Doherty. (Subs) Brian Cassidy for S Cassidy, 37mins; Meehaul McGrath for R O Mianain, 40mins; Shea Cassidy for J McGuigan, 42mins;

Yellow card: J McGuigan, 31mins;

Glen: Conlan Bradley, Cathal Mulholland, Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville, Tiarnan Flanagan, Michael Warnock, Eunan Mulholland, Conor Glass, Emmet Bradley, Ethan Doherty, Jack Doherty, Conor Convery, Alex Doherty, Danny Tallon, Conleth McGuckian. (Subs) Adam McGonigle for A Doherty, 50mins; Jody McDermott for C Convery, 54mins; Stevie O'Hara for E Mulholland, 60mins; Cathair McCabe for D Tallon, 60mins;