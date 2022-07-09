Conor Glass loses out in this midfield battle during the All Ireland SFC semi-final against Galway at Croke Park. Photograph by Margaret McLaughlin.

The Oakleafers had started well during a cagey first half and lead 0-4 to 0-3 at the break but at the restart the Tribesmen had a point added retrospectively after Hawkeye had previously incorrectly ruled one of their points out.

That was the turning point as Galway turned the screw. Comer scored early in the second half when he forced his way through the Derry defence and blasted into the net and Galway never looked back.

Momentum had swung in their favour and a number of Shane Walsh frees saw Galway build a 1-8 to 0-5 lead before the game was killed with a second Comer goal. Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch was caught in the Galway half when possesion was turned over and Comer found the empty net with a stunning long range finish.

Derry tried hard to narrow the gap and although they scored a late goal, Galway kept them at bay until the final whistle to progress to their first decider since last winning the All-Ireland back in 2001.