St Therese ‘purple’ score a goal against St Brigid’s during the recent Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup, at Páirc Brid. DER2220GS-054 Picture by George Sweeney.

IN PICTURES: 15 brilliant images from recent Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup

Girls took part and enjoyed the Primary Schools Championship, which took part at Páirc Brid, last Friday.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 11:25 am

Derry Journal photographer George Sweeney was busy snapping during the competition and you can check out some of his pictures here.

1. Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup

St Paul’s PS took part in the recent Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup, at Páirc Brid. DER2220GS-035 Picture by George Sweeney

2. Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup

Steelstown PS took part in the recent Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup, at Páirc Brid. DER2220GS-036 Picture by George Sweeney.

3. Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup

Greenhaw PS were runners-up in the recent Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Shield Final, at Páirc Brid. DER2220GS-037 Picture by George Sweeney.

4. Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup

Hollybush PS were runners-up in the recent Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup Final, at Páirc Brid. DER2220GS-038 Picture by George Sweeney

