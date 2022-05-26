IN PICTURES: 15 brilliant images from recent Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup

Derry Journal photographer George Sweeney was busy snapping during the competition and you can check out some of his pictures here.
1. Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup
St Paul’s PS took part in the recent Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup, at Páirc Brid. DER2220GS-035 Picture by George Sweeney
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup
Steelstown PS took part in the recent Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup, at Páirc Brid. DER2220GS-036 Picture by George Sweeney.
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup
Greenhaw PS were runners-up in the recent Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Shield Final, at Páirc Brid. DER2220GS-037 Picture by George Sweeney.
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup
Hollybush PS were runners-up in the recent Steelstown Primary Schools Girls Cup Final, at Páirc Brid. DER2220GS-038 Picture by George Sweeney
Photo: George Sweeney