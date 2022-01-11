In Pictures: 30 brilliant images from Steelstown Brian Ogs historic Ulster title victory

Cahir McMonagle proved the man for the big occasion as he kicked five of Steelstown's six points to secure a 0-06 to 0-03 victory over the Tyrone champions to add the Ulster Intermediate title to the Bateson, Sheridan and Lee trophy won last November.

And the celebrations continued into the night when the players, club members and supporters returned to the clubhouse in Ballyarnett.

Our photographer was on hand to capture some terrific photographs and memories of an historic day, not just for Steelstown but for the entire GAA community in the city.

Check out our slideshow which documents a memorable occasion for the Brian Ogs who will go on to represent Derry and Ulster in the All Ireland Club series at the end of the month.

