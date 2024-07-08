"It's an All-Ireland Minor title. They'll carry it forever."

​Damien McErlain praised his Derry Minor players for digging deep to ensure their dominance of the Minor Football scene was maintained at Healy Park.

McErlain, whose Derry minor teams across two stints as manager, have now won an incredible 29 of their 33 games, hailed his team as a ‘serious group of players’ as they saw off Armagh by 2-7 to 0-10 to win a third title in five years.

“Every one of them brought quality to it, brought it not just on the field of play, but quality in the background in terms of culture,” said McErlain.

“They’re a serious group of players, serious talent among them.

Derry Minor manager Damien McErlain celebrates back to back All Ireland wins. Photo by Derry GAADerry Minor manager Damien McErlain celebrates back to back All Ireland wins. Photo by Derry GAA
“The workrate, the attitude, that’s bred into them in their houses first, clubs, schools and then when they get to us, then you’re moulding it again to another level. This is an elite level, and the boys have adjusted to it really well.”

