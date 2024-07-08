Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Damien McErlain praised his Derry Minor players for digging deep to ensure their dominance of the Minor Football scene was maintained at Healy Park.

McErlain, whose Derry minor teams across two stints as manager, have now won an incredible 29 of their 33 games, hailed his team as a ‘serious group of players’ as they saw off Armagh by 2-7 to 0-10 to win a third title in five years.

“Every one of them brought quality to it, brought it not just on the field of play, but quality in the background in terms of culture,” said McErlain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They’re a serious group of players, serious talent among them.

Derry Minor manager Damien McErlain celebrates back to back All Ireland wins. Photo by Derry GAA