HEARTBREAK: Derry manager Johnny McGarvey said he was proud of the character shown by his players. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 151

There's just no 'positive' way to lose an All Ireland final and Derry threatening to pull off Croke Park's greatest comeback only served to leave more questions than answers for disappointed Oak Leaf boss and his players. It can't be a good omen when a team bus breaks down on its way to a final, nor when you lose a player like Sean Kelly only 12 minutes in, or a talisman like Sean Cassidy to a ridiculous second booking when the game in back in the melting pot.

Yet Derry did everything possible to defy what fate seemed to have already decreed after an out of character first half saw them 0-7 to no score down inside 10 minutes and trailing by 0-17 to 0-7 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It got worse before it got better as Meath pushed the advantage out to 13 thanks to Nicky Potterton's goal. From that point it almost became the stuff of legend as Derry turned the Royal's 13 point lead into one heading into injury time. Jack Regan's 11th free still couldn't completely douse the Oak flame but it was typical of a frustrating day that Derry's last chance, a floated Cormac O'Doherty free, saw Tipperary referee Kevin Jordan blow full-time with the ball still loose on the 13m line and Derry favourites to win it.

It left Derry with nothing but heartbroken pride and a resolve to return stronger.

"It doesn't get any easier to take a day or two later," reflected McGarvey, "The boys were devastated afterwards. They are a great bunch. They are already talking about next year and that's a good sign. It'll take couple of days to get over it, get them back to their clubs, but you've got to dust yourself down and get on."Half-time was fairly calm. We were seriously disappointed with how badly we had performed but we talked it out and we said if the game was within four with 10 minutes to go, then we would win it. And we did get it to four but the sending off was just a brutal, brutal blow to us at that time."

McGarvey admitted he was hugely frustrated by the referee's decision to dismiss Cassidy and the timing of the full-time whistle as Derry frantically searched for a goal to cap their remarkable fightback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Had we knocked that last ball in and Meath cleared it then fair enough but that ball was on the 13m line and Richie (Mullan) looked like he was lifting it. You can't blow an All Ireland up at that stage," explained McGarvey

"And I've watched the sending off back again and it was scandalous in my opinion. I don't think either incident is a booking. The referee didn't even deem the second a foul himself. Next thing the linesman gets involved; they get a free and we get a man sent off for something the ref didn't think was a free himself. That's a huge call.

"Had we pulled it off I'd say it would have been the greatest comeback ever," he added, "The only thing that sticks a bit is the fact the game was blown up with us about to gain possession on the 13 . You can't blow it when the ball is loose on the 13 and a team needs a goal to win an All Ireland. The ball broke and I think it was Richie (Mullan) and Paddy Kelly, we have two on one, and there's every chance we are going to lift it and who knows?

"I think if we take this hurt and use it toward next year, then that will only help drive us on. We will be well prepared for the league this time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his frustration, McGarvey said the biggest disappointment was their first half display, one he was at a loss to explain.

"It is so hard to know. There was no reason to think Croke Park would be an issue, " he added, "Our bus broke down on the way so that was a bit of a mess for a while but there is no way of knowing. We were still in Croke Park on time. Did it effect us given we started so poorly?

"Maybe subconsciously but we'll never know and we were so disappointed with the way we hurled and then we conceded the goal at the beginning of the second half. But look, and I said it to the boys afterwards, their character is unreal.

"It is so disappointing for them that they started so badly and then came so close. You are gutted for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We expected to play better than that first half. and it's so hard to know why it didn't happen. We had a couple of half chances and maybe had we got an early point it would have settled us.

"Leaders stepped up to the mark second half, young and old. I thought we were immense but it's gutting for them."

Having come into the job only days before the start of this year's league campaign, McGarvey has worked wonders with a much changed panel, work he intends to see through next season.

"Unless someone else wants something different,” he smiled, “But, no, I'll be back next year. The over-riding emotion is probably pride. Pride that they did show their character and if you have character that's a good starting point for anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The boys will be back at their clubs probably this week or next so we will try to get a look at the club championship, try to add four or five players and then set our sights on promotion back into 2A for next season."