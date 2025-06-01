All Ireland Series, Group 4

Derry 2-20 Galway 4-14

Conor Doherty's last minute point means Derry's All Ireland fate remains in their own hands after a 'game of the season' contender against Galway ended all square in Celtic Park on Sunday.

This was a match that had everything - except a winner! Yet when the dust settles it will be another game that Derry will feel slipped from their grasp following a performance that had so much to be positive about. For the majority of the 70 odd minutes, the Oak Leaf kick-out which had caused so much bother in the Athletic Grounds was largely excellent while Derry again showed the ability to consistently open up one of last season's All Ireland finalists - just as they had against Armagh eight days previous.

Galway’s John Maher tracks Derry’s Diarmuid Baker. Photo: George Sweeney

Niall Loughlin's return facilitated an impressive high pressing, high energy game that seldom paused for breath and it set the tone for a Derry display that had them leading by six in the opening half and eight in the second.

And that was the big negative. More than once in what was an enthralling fixture Derry had themselves in position to claim two points and didn't quite manage it. Four goals conceded is a concern (or rather the manner of at least two or them is) but the Oak Leaf character that refused to lie down after Matthew Tierney's 69th minute goal put Galway one ahead for the first time spoke volumes, as did Derry's ability to get the crucial last kick-out away to build for Doherty's late equaliser.

Real progress has been evident against both Armagh and now Galway. Standards have been set if they are maintained Derry can still have a big say in this group and this season.

From the team named midweek, Tally made two changes Dan Higgins and Niall Loughlin brought in to replace Anton Tohill and Ruairi Forbes while Padraic Joyce brought Damien Comer back on to the bench and started with Sam O'Neill in place of Cein Darcy, a changed that was reversed within 18 minutes of throw-in as Derry forged six points ahead.

Derry’s Conor Glass celebrates his first half goal against Galway. Photo: George Sweeney

Backed by the breeze, Derry recovered from O'Neill's early score to lead through a superb Brendan Rogers two pointer four minutes in only for Paul Conroy to cancelled the lead out within seconds.

Shane McGuigan and Conor Glass handed Derry a two point lead before two goals in 60 seconds lit the touch paper of a half that was always simmering close to boiling. First an O'Neill shot came off the Derry post for Robert Finnerty to punch the rebound home via the inside of the Celtic Park upright but Galway euphoria was short lived.

From the resultant restart, a superb surging run from Diarmuid Baker punch a hole straight through the Tribesmen's defence and drew the Galway cover. Baker fed the ball left to Loughlin who moved it on just in time for Glass to punch to the net for 1-04 to 1-02 with 13 minutes on the clock.

That goal was the cue for Derry's best passage of the half as Paul Cassidy tagged on a lovely two pointer before McGuigan did likewise from a free to move the Oak Leafers six clear.

Derry’s Conor Doherty slips a tackle from Galway’s Seán Maoilchiaráin. Photo: George Sweeney

With Darcy now on, Galway stemmed the tide through a Finnerty score but it was Walsh's goal, after turning away brilliantly from the otherwise excellent Eoin McEvoy, that brought the Tribe right back into the game, Walsh showing his class with a low finish into the far corner.

Further points from Finnerty and Matthew Thompson tied up proceedings but a late Derry rally, with points from McGuigan (f), Ciaran McFaul and Loughlin, handed Tally men a slender two point half-time advantage at 1-11 to 2-06.

A point apiece from Conroy and Niall Toner on the restart maintained Derry's two point lead but it could have been even better when Rogers' hand pass put Paul Cassidy through the middle. Cassidy shot was true and destined for the top corner but Connor Gleeson's save was even better, diving full stretch to turn the ball away for a '45 which Conor Glass sent between the posts for 1-14 to 2-07.

Another Glass point had Derry's lead out to five but better was to follow in the 49th as McGuigan sent substitute Lachlan Murray away on a great run along the left, Murray getting his head up just in time to pick out Niall Loughlin who punched the pass into the back of the Galway net for 2-15 to 2-07.

Galway response was the introduce Damien Comer and Peter Cooke for Conroy and McDaid with Cooke grabbing the Tribesmen's first score for 11 minutes within seconds of his arrival with an excellent two point effort.

That score was the catalyst for three further Galway scores from Sean Kelly, Walsh and Finnerty which brought Galway back within five. A Murray point halted the Galway drive but only temporarily as a controversial sideline call which looked to be Derry's ball sent Galway down the right before being squared for Tierney to blast to the net for 2-18 to 3-12.

Cue chaos as Galway threw the kitchen sink at Derry who were hanging on and still in front with one minute left when disaster struck. Kieran Molloy's shot was meant for a point but it dropped short and Derry panicked, Tierney the beneficiary of the breaking ball for a fourth Galway goal that put them one up and looked to have won it.

Derry rallied, Conor Doherty fired over an equaliser and both teams live to fight another day.

Derry scorers: Brendan Rogers 0-3 (1tp), Shane McGuigan 0-4 (1tpf, 1f), Conor Glass 1-3 (1 '45'), Paul Cassidy 0-3 (1tp), Ciaran McFaul 0-1, Niall Loughlin 1-2, Niall Toner 0-1 (1f), Lachlan Murray 0-2, Conor Doherty 0-1.

Galway scorers: Robert Finnerty 1-3 (1f), Shane Walsh 1-1 (1f), Matthew Tierney 2-0, Sam O'Neill 0-1, Paul Conroy 0-1, Matthew Thompson 0-2, John Maher 0-1, Peter Cooke 0-2 (1tp), Sean Kelly 0-1, Cein Darcy 0-1, Damien Comer 0-1 (1m).

Derry: Ben McKinless, Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy, Patrick McGurk, Conor Doherty, Padraig McGrogan, Dan Higgins, Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers, Ethan Doherty, Paul Cassidy, Ciaran McFaul, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin, Niall Toner. (Subs) Lachlan Murray for E Doherty (inj), 43mins; Ruairi Forbes for P McGurk, 56mins; Anton Tohill for N Loughlin, 59mins; Ethan Doherty for N Toner, 62mins;

Galway: Connor Gleeson, Johnny McGratrh, Sean Mulkerrin, Jack Glynn, Dylan McHugh, Sean Kelly, Liam Silke, Paul Conroy, John Maher, Matthew Thompson, Cillian McDaid, Sam O'Neill, Matthew Tierney, Robert Finnerty, Shane Walsh. (Subs) Cein Darcy for S O'Neill, 18mins; Damien Comer for C McDaid, 49mins; Peter Cooke for P Conroy, 49mins; John Daly for S Walsh, 59mins; Kieran Molloy for D McHugh, 64mins; Johnny Heaney for S Mulkerrin, 66mins.

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)