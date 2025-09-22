Jamie Lee McGlade of Ballinascreen wins a battle with Kevin Lynch’s Thomas Brady and Niall McGonigle. Photo: George Sweeney

Leadon Timber Frame Intermediate Hurling Championship

Kevin Lynch’s 3-20, Ballinascreen 1-13

Kevin Lynch’s finished like a train at Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon, scoring 3-03 in the final 10 minutes to leave Ballinascreen stunned and rudderless.

Prior to that finale, every time Ballinascreen got a score the Dungiven men would reply immediately from the resultant puck out. Yet while they had scorers all over the field, ’Screen leant heavily on the accurate free taking of the experienced Paul Cleary.

Kevin Lynch’s Niall Ferris gets the sliothar ahead of Ballinascreen’s Paul McNicholl. Photo: George Sweeney

Neither team held back in the tackle and that added to the entertainment. With the Owenbeg surface in pristine condition after all the rain and games over the past few weeks the teams had every opportunity to show what they could do. Even in defeat the St. Colm’s did a lot of things right and with a young enough team thy have plenty to build on.

Kevin Lynch’ had players who could score from open play like Niall Ferris, Corey O’Reilly and super sub Tiernan McHugh, who bagged two goals in his 15 minute tenure. Ballinscreen were wobbling at that stage and McHugh used his physique to open up their defence. Kevin Lynch’s gave Slaughtneil plenty to think about when they met in the qualifying stages and they will have no fears going into an eagerly awaited senior final.

Ballinascreen made a good start with points from Paul Cleary (f) and Aaron Kelly while in between an effort from Reece McSorley bounced back off an upright.

Richie Mullan and Cleary exchanged frees before Tomas Brady levelled the game and Corey O’Reilly followed with a brilliant score to put the Lynch’s ahead for the first time after 13 minutes.

Aodhan O’Hagan Ballinascreen is charged to the ground by Kevin Lynch’s Thomas Brady. Photo: George Sweeney

The sides were level on 0-5 each by the 19th minute when young Paul McNicholl with a long range strike put the Colm’s back in front but Richie Mullan and Aaron Kelly scored at either end as the game reverted back and forth like a tennis match. Niall McGonigle had the Lynch’s a point up before two brilliant scores from wing-back Niall Ferris opened up a three point lead.

‘Screen then got a brace from Cleary frees and another superb score from the promising Paul McNicholl but coming up to half time Niall Ferris and Niall McGonigle made the score 0-10 to 0-7.

Pal Cleary reduced the gap to two on the restart but two points from O’Reilly, who was prominent at midfield, could not stifle the Ballinascreen challenge.

After 36 minutes Ballinascreen were level when sub Caolan Connery beat keeper Sean Kelly to the dropping ball and flicked it to the net. Steven O’Neill and Richie Mullan put the favourites back in front but Rory O’Kane and Cleary made it an even game once more.

There was no separating the teams as Darrgah McGilligan and Cleary exchanged scores, Niall McGonigle and McGilligan nosing Lynch’s ahead after another equaliser from Paul Cleary.

With nine minutes remaining Kevin Lynch’s led by 0-17 to 1-13 but in the remaining stages the winners took over completely. Paddy Kelly, who played in the unusual position of corner forward, sent a perfect pass to Richie Mullan who blasted to the net from close range. Mullan and Conor Gaile added points before McHugh’s two goal blast that put the Dungiven side a flattering 13 points in front at the final whistle.

Kevin Lynch’s scorers: Richie Mullan (1-7,6f), Tiernan McHugh (2-0), Niall Ferris and Niall McGonigle(0-3) each, Corey O’Reilly and Darragh McGilligan (0-2) each, Conor Gaile, Paddy Kelly and Stevie O’Neill (0-1) each.

Ballinascreen scorers: Paul Cleary (0-8f) Eoin Caolan Connery (1-00), Paul McNicholl (0-2), Rory O’Kane, Aaron Kelly and Caolan Conway (0-1) each.

Kevin Lynch’s: Sean Kelly; Oran McElhinney, John Mullan, Eoin McKeever; Niall McNicholl, Conor Kelly, Niall Ferris; Darragh McGilligan, Corey O’Reilly; Thomas Brady, Conor Gaile, Stevie O’Neill; Richie Mullan, Niall McGonigle, Paddy Kelly Subs: Subs Shay McLaughlin for T Brady inj(22), Tiarnan McHugh for S O’Neill(45), Caran Henry for P Kelly (inj) (54) and Darragh Mullan for N McGonigle(61

Ballinascreen: Martin Mulgrew; Jamie Lee McGlade, Ciaran Doyle, Andrew McBride; Shane Grant, John McAllister, Dean Flanagan, Rory O’Kane, Ruairi McWilliams; Eamon Conway, Noel Rafferty, Paul Cleary; Eoin McCallion, Reece McSorley, Aaron Kelly. Subs Caolan Connery for N Rafferty inj(21) Ronan O’Kane for A Kelly and Rory O’Kane for E McCallion both (ht), Cairan McBride for J McGlade(58)

Referee: James Callaghan (Donegal)