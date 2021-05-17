Longford win will count for nothing if we don't build on it warns Derry boss Rory Gallagher

Gallagher was happy with a return to competitive action that saw Derry leave Pearse Park with a 16-point victory, seven different scorers and a defensive display that kept Longford scoreless for the best part of 45 minutes across two excellent halves of football.

However, the shortened league format means there’s no time for resting on any laurels and with Fermanagh defeating Ulster champions, Cavan in the other game, Saturday’s meeting with the Erne men is another critical clash.

“The Longford result won’t matter one iota if we don’t build on it, that’s the nature of the league this year, it’s cut throat,” explained Gallagher, “You don’t have time to really absorb any one result or fixture and we won’t reflect too much on the Longford game.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher at Pearse Park Longford on Saturday. (Photo: Syl Healy)

“We will really just focus on recovery and getting a really good performance again this week because there is going to be a huge amount at stake for both teams in Owenbeg.”

Despite the win, the Derry manager still felt his team missed opportunities though he was happy to see a spread of scorers.

“We will go nowhere if we are reliant on one or two players, we have been very clear it’s a spread of scorers we’re after. Shane and Niall are obviously going to pitch in quite a bit with their frees and their quality from open play but it’s a team game but there are others - Ethan, CD (Conor Doherty), Brendan Rogers, Paudie Tad, big Emmet (Bradley) - they’re all capable of scoring.

“The shift young Paul (Cassidy) and Benny (Heron) put in, that can be very unforgiving because they set the tone defensively but, no, they all did very well on what was a very difficult pitch at times.”