Mayor of Derry hosts civic reception for Strabane's new Ulster GAA President

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke made a special presentation to Ciaran McLaughlin in recognition of his appointment as Ulster GAA President, during a reception in the Guildhall on Monday night. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)

Also in attendance at the reception were members of the 2021 All-Ireland winning Tyrone Senior Football team, including joint-manager Brian Dooher and players Cathal McShane and Ronan McNamee.

Mayor Warke said: “I was delighted to have Ciarán and his family in the Guildhall to mark his achievement of becoming President of Ulster GAA. I know that it's a very proud moment not just for Ciarán and his family, but for his club Strabane Sigersons and for Tyrone as a whole as well.

“It's really fitting that he has taken up this role just a few months after Tyrone won the All-Ireland title again, and I was really pleased to be able to acknowledge that achievement at the reception as well. I was especially delighted that we had members of the winning panel from our own council area in attendance at the reception - Brian, Cathal and Ronan.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke makes a special presentation to Brian Dooher, manager of the2021 All Ireland winning Tyrone team during a reception in the Guildhall on Monday night. On Brian’s left is Ciaran McLaughlin, Ulster GAA President, and included are senior players, club representatives, family members and elected representatives.

“For both Ciarán as Ulster GAA President and for the Tyrone team, it takes a lot of hard work and commitment to reach their level of success and I want to wish them all the very best in the months and years ahead.​”

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher added: “It was a great honour to be invited to the Guildhall and we’re very appreciative of the Mayor’s invitation. I suppose we’re back in the cut and thrust of a new season again and winning that All-Ireland probably feels like the distant past, but it’s good to reflect on it again at nights like this.

“It gives everybody a bit of lift when you get a bit of success and it gives a whole new group of young children a real interest in Gaelic games, and that’s what we’re about - we try to get as many people playing as possible.”