​Mickey Harte saluted Gavin Devlin after Saturday's victory over Down in Celtic Park, saying the Derry players are "hanging on every word" of the man he rates as the best coach in Ireland.

Derry’s Donncha Gilmore closes in on Down’s Odhran Murdock. Photo: George Sweeney

The three point victory secured a place in the McKenna Cup semi-finals for Derry who have two wins from two under Harte and Devlin.

"They couldn’t be better, they’re great lads," said Harte of the Oak Leaf squad, "We’ve said that from the first day we met them. They’re very eager to learn and there’s a great attitude with them. You could say I would say that but, honestly, they’re a very nice bunch of lads to work with, and in Gavin Devlin they have the best coach in the country.

"They hang onto every word he says because he’s a real quality coach. People think maybe because Gavin Devlin played in defence that he’s a defence-minded coach; no, he’s a football coach, a total football coach, and I don’t know where you would get a better one."

Derry had been second best for most of the opening half against Conor Laverty's men and Harte admitted there were a few home truths in the Oak dressing room during half-time.

"There was a good Derry crowd there tonight and it would’ve been a pity to disappoint them," he added "It was a good battle on Wednesday and probably in the first half, it told on our players.

"They were second best for most of the first half and allowed Down to dictate the pace of the game. We battled well to be only three points behind, we were very much second best and it was very disappointing.

"The players were very disappointed with themselves. It was a question of rejigging their heads as much as anything else. It wasn’t a tactical thing, it was just an energy thing – we needed to bring their energy to the game, and when they did that they got their rewards."

Confirming Conor Glass remains captain for 2024, Harte said he was delighted to have a semi-final to prepare for.