The late Steelstown ladies captain Charlene Griffiths is fondly remembered.

FOR someone so small in stature Charlene Griffiths left such an enduring legacy at Steelstown Brian Ógs.

'She put heart in the jersey'; 'She was feisty, fearless - everything you would've wanted from a teammate'.

Those were just some of the heartfelt words used by her former clubmates to describe the late, inspirational cornerback whose memory is kept alive in the most fitting way with the staging of the inaugural Charlene Griffiths Memorial 7s tournament.

'It's not the years in your life that count, it's the life in your years' is an aptly chosen inscription which adorns the front of her memorial bench. It takes pride of place outside the clubhouse of the Ballyarnett club - often serving as a quiet space for reflection.

Steelstown ladies members, Emma Doherty, Kathryn Canavan, Aoife McGough and Katy Holly pictured at the inaugural Charlene Griffiths 7s tournament.

Charlene's bubbly personality, beaming smile and zest for life was infectious and the former Brian Ógs senior ladies captain, remembered fondly as 'Mother Steelstown', continues to have an immeasurable impact at the club she represented with great pride before her untimely passing in January 2012, aged just 27.

For some of the young females taking their first steps on their own football journey at Pairc Bhrid and hundreds before them, they never had the privilege of meeting Charlene. And yet they will be continuously reminded of her life, her vibrant character and the indelible mark she made in the hearts and minds of many, both on and off the field.

The Irish school teacher from Cornshell Fields passed away following a courageous battle with cancer less than eight months after her diagnosis with a grade 4 brain tumour leaving the club, community and her family and friends devastated.

Charlene battled her illness with bravery, dignity and determination - an attitude she displayed every time she crossed the white line in the blue and yellow of her beloved Steelstown.

The mural painted on the wall of Steelstown Brian Ogs gym which remembers the late Brian Og McKeever and Charlene Griffiths.

She was the embodiment of the GAA and what it represents. Her love of the Irish language, history, culture and sport was encapsulated in the first fundraiser held in her memory 10 years ago - Campa Charlene, which attracted over 40 schoolchildren to the club.

Making the inaugural sevens competition so special was the fact it was organised by former teammates and those she left a lasting impression on whether through coaching, friendship or simply those affected by her tragic story which has been passed through the age groups.

Steelstown Brian Ógs don't let you forget who has gone before you. It's a club formed in 1987 and has a short history but one with its fair share of tragedy and triumph. It's named after Brian Óg McKeever - an immensely talented 17 year-old who was also taken too soon in 2008 after his brave battle with Leukemia and his cherished number 5 jersey retired.

Katy Holly, a standout performer for the ladies team in recent years, says the painted jerseys of both Brian and Charlene either side of the Steelstown crest on the back wall of the club gym and their framed shirts in the clubhouse are a constant, poignant reminder never to give up.

Charlene Griffiths' memorial bench which takes pride of place outside Steelstown Brian Ogs clubhouse.

"We have the memory of Charlene and Brian Óg in the gym as well," she explained. "So whenever you're in the gym their two jerseys are up in the back wall which is a good reminder, when you're getting it tough, that they went through bigger battles."

Twelve teams from across county Derry, Fermanagh and Tyrone descended on Pairc Bhrid on Easter Saturday morning in the incessant, driving rain to play in the sevens tournament - fittingly won by a Steelstown team which included several girls who played alongside Charlene. It's a tournament which ticks every box in representing the life and times of the popular teacher - a festival of football, friendship, fun and volunteerism.

Her former teammate Emma Doherty explains: "We had to come up with an idea, a way to fundraise for the club and decided to run a sevens tournament just to incorporate a bit of football because normally these fundraising things turn into night time events. "So we decided a sevens competition would be best and to make it into an annual event and it went well this year.

"Charlene. . . she was always the first down to the pitch whether there was training on or matches. Her positivity was something else. So a day like this is perfect for her memory."

Steelstown girls who competed in the inaugural Charlene Griffith’s Memorial 7s tournament held at Pairc Bhrid. Photo: George Sweeney

Kathryn Canavan, who was a year below Charlene at Thornhill College, recalls her as 'the mammy of the team'. Charlene was heavily involved in the cross country team, Galaxy All Stars Cheerleading, trampolining and netball and her 'determination' was a trait which rubbed off on Kathryn during her teenage years.

"Charlene was like the mammy of the team when we were younger. When we were playing we were like 14 or 15 and she was the oldest person in the team. Now we're all older and we're like the mammys of the team," she laughed. "Well, she was that for us when we were younger.

"It was amazing to have someone like Charlene for younger people coming up and now we hope we are that for the younger players coming through.

"And she never stopped running, which came from her cross country days. She was an All Ireland cross country winner, so her fitness was brilliant.

"She never stopped and she never gave up. Her determination was on a different level. She taught us that from a young age and it has never left us."

Charlene coached full-back Aoife McGough - another of the girls instrumental in organising the tournament - at U14 level. She taught her a valuable lesson.

Charlene Griffiths jersey and photograph which hangs in the clubhouse corridor.

"I actually remember Charlene really well from coaching our underage teams," she began. "We always talked before matches; that it wasn't always about going out and everything being perfect but rather about putting heart in your jersey.

"The likes of Charlene, she was a good footballer, not amazing but everything for her was about heart. She was a true Gael and her example would usually remind us before matches to put heart in the jersey the way Charlene did which is always lovely, just like Brian Óg did as well."

The weather almost put paid to the tournament on April 19th last but that wouldn't have sat right with the Steelstown ladies. "There's been so much organisation from all the girls that have gone into it," added Kathyrn. "Even the night before they were down cleaning the club, scrubbing walls, skirting boards, everything. "The organisation that went into the food and everything else. The weather wasn't great but for all the effort that went into it we couldn't think about calling it off. Especially as it's the first one. Hopefully it's something we can run year after year in memory of Charlene which is just so lovely." The ladies team, first formed in 2001, has improved significantly since the final time Charlene donned the No. 11 jersey, not long before her illness was first diagnosed back in 2011. The Brian Ógs have gone on to dominate recent Derry senior championships, won Ulster Intermediate titles and reached the All Ireland semi-finals. In the midst of all that success, Charlene's contribution during those early days has never been forgotten. "We've come on leaps and bounds since her days but I always remember she was, honestly, the most positive person and literally the perfect teammate," added Emma, "Her positivity radiated out to everybody. On the pitch she was feisty, fearless - everything you would've wanted from a teammate. She never backed down from anything."

One of Katie's abiding memories of Charlene was when she first took command of the team in the absence of a manager ahead of a tournament in south Derry.

"I've some great memories of Charlene. We went to a tournament and we had no manager. Charlene said, 'sure I'll take yous' and it was so haphazard," she laughed. "I remember us all lying on the ground doing roly polys and she was telling us 'girls you have a game now' and trying to scramble us together for a warm-up.

"We had one football and a couple of cones. I don't think we won that day! That's probably one of my best memories of Charlene, that and a couple of times when she had run-ins with the referees for being a wee bit too physical. For the smallest player on the pitch she had a lot of fight.

"She always gave 100 per cent and, as Aoife said, she's a reminder to always apply that attitude and enthusiasm every time you're out on that pitch or every time you train, try and bring what Charlene brought."

Steelstown Brian Ógs will never let Charlene's spirit be forgotten. Aspiring young footballers who come through the doors of the Ballyarnett club will know who she was; something which brings great comfort and pride to her loved ones.

Charlene lives on in the many, many hearts she left behind.