Aodhán’s Gym was opened in memory of Derry hurler Aodhán’s O’Donnell who tragically died in 2018. The opening was attended by family, friends and club members. A spokesperson for Na Magha stated: “This gym is for the next generation of Na Magha hurlers and camogs and is appropriately named in memory of our late hurler, Aodhán O’Donnell.”

The club paid tribute to Aodhán’s family, who opened the gym, and there was also a special mention for his godmother, Ailish, for her tireless fundraising efforts. Aodhán’s Gym is located at Na Magha’s home in Pairc Na Magha, in Ballyarnett Country Park.

The ‘Buy a tile’ fundraiser, which was launched last year, was developed to fund the floor of the gym with Aodhán’s family and the club raising money for a gym-specific rubber flooring in the form of 1m x 1m tiles. Priced at £20 a tile, the club have given a sign of appreciation to those who donated, by including their names in a sign that will be on the gym wall.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported this fundraiser, your support is greatly appreciated,” said Na Magha.

The club said a draw will take place soon for two free 1 year gym memberships, and everyone who purchased a tile will automatically be entered. Aodhán’s family and friends conveyed how much of a loved and missed person he will always be, with Na Magha beautifully signing off, “Aodhán agus Na Magha go deo! – Aodhán and Na Magha forever!”

For more information visit about the club visit: www.namaghadoireclg.ie

1 . Some of the attendance at the official opening of the Aodan O’Donnell Gym at Na Magha CLG. Photo: George Sweeney Some of the attendance at the official opening of the Aodan O’Donnell Gym at Na Magha CLG. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2 . Some of the attendance at the official opening of the Aodan O’Donnell Gym at Na Magha CLG. Photo: George Sweeney Some of the attendance at the official opening of the Aodan O’Donnell Gym at Na Magha CLG. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3 . Some of the attendance at the official opening of the Aodan O’Donnell Gym at Na Magha CLG. Photo: George Sweeney Some of the attendance at the official opening of the Aodan O’Donnell Gym at Na Magha CLG. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

4 . The interior of the newly opened Aodan O’Donnell Gym at Na Magha CLG. Photo: George Sweeney The interior of the newly opened Aodan O’Donnell Gym at Na Magha CLG. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales