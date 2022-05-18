The ‘Sean Mellon Under 11.5 years Hurling Festival’ will feature teams from across Derry, Antrim and Donegal and will be held at Páirc na Magha, Ballyarnett Country Park with a specially warm welcome extended to Na Magha’s close friends from, Blackrock, who will be making the journey from Cork to take part in the Festival.

Sean Mellon was a founding member of Na Magha and a former teacher in the city. He dedicated most of his life to either playing or coaching hurling and was a proud advocate of the sport to young and old alike.

Speaking on behalf of the festival organisers, Na Magha Club Chairperson, Eamon Harkin said: “Sean Mellon’s legacy runs through our club as a life-stream. He helped found Na Magha and inspired players of hurling and camogie, while developing coaches who now carry on his work with today’s girls and boys. It is only fitting that we mark his legacy with a Hurling Festival at under 11.5 level.”

At back from left: Denis Doherty, Na Magha coach, Gerry Matthews, coach / Festival Co-ordinator and Ray Monaghan from Festival Sponsor, P2 Finishing with young players are Ronan Matthews and Jayden Doherty at this week’s official launch of the inaugural Sean Mellon Under 11.5 years Hurling Festival to take place on June 4th.

Gerry Mathews, one of the organisers said: “We want to have an event that honours Sean’s work. We’re bringing young players from the counties of Ulster and from Cork for a weekend celebrating our national game and Sean’s immense contribution to rooting and advancing them in the city. Full details of the Festival can be found on Na Magha’s Facebook Page.”