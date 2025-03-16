Derry's Anton Tohill and Ethan Doherty tussle for the ball with Mayo's Stephen Coen Mayo. Photo: George Sweeney

​Manager Paddy Tally admitted Sunday's defeat to Mayo which confirmed Derry's relegation had been typical of a league campaign in which the Oak Leafers never quite got going.

An encouraging first half which had been lit up by Patrick McGurk's first senior goal was turned on it head when a turnover handed Mayo's Jordan Flynn the last second goal that gave Kevin McStay's team a three point lead.

Derry had reeled that into one after the break before a second Mayo goal, this time from Frank Irwin, proved the catalyst for a run of 1-05 which won Mayo the game. Not even Conor Glass' late heroics could turn the tide of a game which once again showed Derry at their best, and worst.

"I thought we actually played not too bad in the first half," explained Tally, " The goal just before half time was a complete sickener. It was an awful mistake to lose that goal. Going into half time level would have been okay. Second half we seemed to dominate the play but missed an awful lot of chances.

"We seemed to be panicking on shots and taking things on that maybe weren't there. We needed more patience. And then Mayo got a bit of a run, got the goal. We did fight back well, but at that stage the game was gone. It was a day when we never got to the level we expected."

When asked if Sunday's inconsistencies typified Derry’s league season, the Oak Leaf boss agreed.

"I think that's fair," he added, "We're playing in fits and starts. Maybe it's just where every week seems to be changing our team. We seem to lose players and we're bringing others in and then maybe losing important ones during the games.

"We lost Brendan (Rogers) and Lachlan from the last day and both were very good against Donegal. That just throws the team because of the knock on effect. And Mayo were pretty strong today, I think that's more or less their championship team out there, so it was tough.

"But that's the reality. All along we were hoping we'd get something out of it. We wanted to finish off with a good home performance, that's the disappointing thing, we've lost our home game.

"We’ve lost two home games and drawn one. In two of those games we could have got something and didn't. Today the players really wanted to do their very best for everybody but it just came up short."