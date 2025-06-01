Paddy Tally frustrated by Galway draw but says Derry performance must now be the standard

​Paddy Tally says Derry have now set the template for how they must approach the remainder of the season despite his frustration at Sunday's thrilling draw with Galway in Celtic Park.

The 2-20 to 4-14 stalemate, coupled with Armagh's Croke Park victory over Dublin, essentially tees up Derry's meeting with the Dubs as a knock-out tie with Armagh already guaranteed top spot and the automatic quarter-final berth that comes with it.

That leaves the All Ireland champions with nothing but pride to play for when they meet Galway who will seek to capitalise should Kieran McGeeney decide to rest key men.

"My thoughts immediately are we should have won that game," stated the Derry boss when quizzed if it was a point gained or two lost after Conor Doherty's late score - arriving seconds after Matthew Tierney's goal - ensured the draw.

Galway players converge on Derry’s Ethan Doherty. Photo: George Sweeney

"We were eight points up, in a really good position and didn't close it out. That's disappointing.

"I'd be happy with the attitude and there was a lot of really good football. You play yourself into a position, you're eight points the better team. Galway got two goals in the first half but apart from that, we were a better team.

"So, when we pushed on in the second half we really were on top, but to concede those scores; okay, they had a few boys come off the bench, made a difference to them. But it's just disappointing we didn't close it out."

Perhaps the game's most crucial score was Galway's third goal – Tierney's first – which came off a controversial sideline ball which appeared Derry's but was awarded to Galway, much to Tally's frustration.

Tempers flare during Derry’s game with Galway in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

"The goal they got from the side-line ball. It looked as if it was our line ball," said Tally of the goal that cut Derry's lead to three points with 10 minutes remaining.

"I think that was a bad call. If the referee isn't sure, hop the ball but don't give a decision you're not sure of. And then they got the goal off it which was really disappointing. It looked like our ball, we didn't get it and they scored that goal. And then they got a grip of the midfield.

"Our midfield was doing really well all day and then we lost those 10 minutes in midfield, Galway dominated and they got their scores from it."

Despite the frustration at what was a second Celtic Park draw with Galway this season, Derry's fate remains in their own hands

"We're really looking forward to Dublin now," added Tally, "That's how Derry can play when they're on their game. You look forward to playing like that again.

"We showed in the last 10 minutes against Armagh what we can do when we really go after the game. Today we went from the start. And that's the template now for the way we want to play the rest of the season. Listen, Dublin in two weeks' time, it'll be a massive challenge for us, but we're going to look forward to it."