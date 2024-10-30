(From left) Shane, Hugh, Louise, Conor and Padraig McGrogan celebrate Newbridge's Derry Senior Championship victory over Glen on Sunday.

​If Newbridge's historic county final victory had an 'unlikely hero' in match winner Ciaran Brooks, it also had its unlucky hero, one who caught every ball and kicked every pass of Sunday's thrilling victory over All Ireland champions, Glen.

A driving force for club and county, Paudie McGrogan has been sidelined since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April during what he calls a freak training incident with Derry. The injury robbed one of the county's top performers of his entire club season but rather than fell sorry for himself, Paudie doubled down on his efforts to help his beloved O'Leary's in any way he could.

For the club's new management team of Gary Hetherington and Kevin Brady, McGrogan's been an ever present source of information and encouragement. And anyone standing on the Celtic Park terrace on Sunday can testify to the fact that that same support extended to each and every Newbridge player as McGrogan marched his way through the wind and the rain to ensure every last ounce of effort was squeezed in search of a county medal he fully deserves, but would never receive in 2024. It’s been the same story in every championship match Newbridge played this year.

“I feel so sorry for Paudi," explained 'joint Newbnidge manager Gary Hetherington at the final whistle on Sunday, "Paudi’s an immense man, an immense man for what he's done for me and Kevin since we landed; For what he's done helping everyone this year, I can’t thank him enough."

The funny thing is no question was asked by the assembled press pack. This was a manager winning a club's first county title for 35 years and McGrogan's influence was one of the first things he thought of after the final whistle. That's the mark of both the player and the man.

"I made my peace with my injury a long time ago," smiles Paudie himself when he's reluctantly dragged away from the Celtic Park celebrations and into a spotlight he's never fully comfortable with, "I've another 4 or 5 months to do yet on the sidelines but, look, I couldn't be happier for the boys. They put in some shift this year. And it's Gary's first year, what an introduction!

"Yeah, I kick every ball on the sideline but I'd be kicking every ball no matter what. Even if I was sitting at home I would be kicking every ball. Look, I try to help out anywhere I can but Gary (Hetherington), Kevin (Brady) and Danny (Doherty), those men have been excellent this year. They found something in those boys. They're a young team and those boys know how to drive them on. They're maybe the perfect example of good-cop, bad cop," laughs McGrogan.

For anyone wondering, McGrogan's delight is completely sincere. There isn't an ounce of self pity at missing out on a final 33 years in the making and one he would definitely have been a major player in before injury.

"We won today and, yeah, this a young team so maybe there'll be another chance but really I think that sort of talk is all b******t. I think once you get your chance, you take it. It took us 33 years to get here. With any football I've played, you're only there for a small time, and if you don't take your chance, it might not come again. You ask me about my feelings watching this...... very, very, very happy."

On the match itself, McGrogan admitted he had gone through the emotional ringer as his brother Shane's second half goal cancelled out Conleth McGuckian's effort only to see Ryan Dougan seemingly wrestle the John McLaughlin cup out of O'Leary's hands once more with an injury time equalising goal.

Of course that hadn't allowed for Brooks' fairy-tale finale, the corner-back's never to be forgotten point securing a first senior title in 35 years for his club.

"At times it was very, very tough. I thought at the start of the game we did okay," adds Paudie, "Glen were coming out to play and there were gaps. I think our boys were surprised by those gaps but they just didn't go for them.

"At times the boys ran forward and were sort of looking around thinking, well, they couldn't believe they had so much space. Going in at half-time two points up, we just had to keep on driving the confidence into them but second half, we still looked shaky at times.

"Glen get the goals and we panicked a wee bit but we got control again. The boys made a point at the start of the game of saying they were just going to dog it out for each other and that's what they did."

Paudie believes the fact the O'Leary's had to fight their way through a number of tight championship battles en route to Celtic Park, including an extra-time quarter-final victory over Bellaghy and a last minute semi-final win against Magherafelt, stood to them when Sunday's final became about the inches.

"I felt we got the rub of the green a few times," added the Derry county man, "The ball fell in our favour but we won a lot of breaking ball too in the first half, though if you ask me when we settled into that game, I don't think we've settled into that game even yet.

"To be fair to our team, we've played a lot of tight games this year. Bellaghy was a draw, Magherafelt went down to the wire; Lavey in the group game went down to the wire; Steelstown again down to the wire - they were all very tight games and unless that stood to us today; something stood to us anyway, but, no, the boys played very well and they dug in. They deserved it."

Well, if it's about 'deserve', then there's another medal Newbridge will need to get sorted for 2025!