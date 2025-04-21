Club Chair Liam Gallagher pictured with his two granddaughters and the Easter Bunny on Saturday last.Club Chair Liam Gallagher pictured with his two granddaughters and the Easter Bunny on Saturday last.
PHOTOS: Burt GAA Easter Egg Hunt

By Michael Wilson
Published 21st Apr 2025, 13:23 BST
Burt GAA had a very special visitor to the club on Saturday when the Easter Bunny took time out of his hectic schedule to deliver some delicious eggs to the young (and some not so young) members.

Photographer Jim McCafferty was there to capture all the fun so check out some memorable pictures from a great day…...

The Easter Bunny with his treasure trove of eggs before handing them out on Saturday.

Two of the club's young hurlers pictured celebrating Easter at the clubhouse on Saturday.

A story from the Easter Bunny at CLG Beart on Saturday.

GREAT HELPERS!. . . . Some of the team on the day helping out for the good of the club during Saturday's event. (L-r): Donna Doherty, Karen McLaughlin, Joanne McDaid and Faye Bonner.

