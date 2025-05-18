The Dungiven Road girls had to overcome the considerable challenge of an excellent St. John’s P.S. team in the Cup final with Journal photographer George Sweeney there to capture all the action from a great day of football. Check out a few of the defining images from the day…..
1. Cumann na mBunscol Doire Girls Championship Finals Day at Celtic Park: Cup winners Good Shepherd Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Cumann na mBunscol Doire Girls Championship Finals Day at Celtic Park: Hollybush Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Cumann na mBunscol Doire Girls Championship Finals Day at Celtic Park: Holy Child Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Cumann na mBunscol Doire Girls Championship Finals Day at Celtic Park: St Therese Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney
