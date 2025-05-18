St John’s Primary against Good Shepard Primary School in the Girls' Tower Cup Final. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
St John’s Primary against Good Shepard Primary School in the Girls' Tower Cup Final. Photo: George Sweeney

PHOTOS: Good Shepherd PS Girls claim Tower Cup victory in Celtic Park

By Michael Wilson
Published 18th May 2025, 22:40 BST
It was a Waterside double at the Cumann na mBunscol Doire Girls’ City Championship Finals Day at Celtic Park as Good Shepherd Primary School lifted the coveted Tower Cup with Sacred Heart PS claiming victory in the Shield section.

The Dungiven Road girls had to overcome the considerable challenge of an excellent St. John’s P.S. team in the Cup final with Journal photographer George Sweeney there to capture all the action from a great day of football. Check out a few of the defining images from the day…..

Girls' Tower Cup winners 2025 - Good Shepherd Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney

Girls' Tower Cup winners 2025 - Good Shepherd Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney

Girls' Tower Cup winners 2025 - Good Shepherd Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney

Hollybush Primary School at the Cumann na mBunscol Doire Girls Championship Finals Day in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

Hollybush Primary School at the Cumann na mBunscol Doire Girls Championship Finals Day in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

Hollybush Primary School at the Cumann na mBunscol Doire Girls Championship Finals Day in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

Holy Child Primary School at the Cumann na mBunscol Doire Girls Championship Finals Day at Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

Holy Child Primary School at the Cumann na mBunscol Doire Girls Championship Finals Day at Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

Holy Child Primary School at the Cumann na mBunscol Doire Girls Championship Finals Day at Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

St Therese Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney

St Therese Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney

St Therese Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney

