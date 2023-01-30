PHOTOS: Hollybush crowned inaugural Derry City Primary School Hurling champions

Hollybush Primary are the inaugural Derry City Primary Schools’ Hurling Championship winners after defeating Model PS in an entertaining final last week.
Templemore Sports Complex was the venue for the maiden competition run by Cumann na mBunscol and the city’s Games Promotion Officers with eight local schools taking part in the event, including Good Shepherd PS, Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir, St. Columba’s, Gaelscoil Na Daróige, Steelstown PS and Rosemount PS. Check out some pics from an event which is likely to become a mainstay of the local GAA calendar . . .
1. Rosemount played in the inaugural Primary Schools Hurling Championships at the Templemore Sports Complex. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 126
2. Steelstown play Rosemount at inaugural Primary Schools Hurling Championships at the Templemore Sports Complex. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 130
3. Steelstown participated in the inaugural Primary Schools Hurling Championships at the Templemore Sports Complex. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 125
4. The Model take on Holybush at inaugural Primary Schools Hurling Championships at the Templemore Sports Complex. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 129
