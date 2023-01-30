News you can trust since 1772
Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir and St Columba’s in action at inaugural Primary Schools Hurling Championships at the Templemore Sports Complex. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 127

PHOTOS: Hollybush crowned inaugural Derry City Primary School Hurling champions

Hollybush Primary are the inaugural Derry City Primary Schools’ Hurling Championship winners after defeating Model PS in an entertaining final last week.

By Michael Wilson
3 minutes ago

Templemore Sports Complex was the venue for the maiden competition run by Cumann na mBunscol and the city’s Games Promotion Officers with eight local schools taking part in the event, including Good Shepherd PS, Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir, St. Columba’s, Gaelscoil Na Daróige, Steelstown PS and Rosemount PS. Check out some pics from an event which is likely to become a mainstay of the local GAA calendar . . .

Rosemount played in the inaugural Primary Schools Hurling Championships at the Templemore Sports Complex. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 126

Rosemount played in the inaugural Primary Schools Hurling Championships at the Templemore Sports Complex. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 126

Steelstown play Rosemount at inaugural Primary Schools Hurling Championships at the Templemore Sports Complex. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 130

Steelstown play Rosemount at inaugural Primary Schools Hurling Championships at the Templemore Sports Complex. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 130

Steelstown participated in the inaugural Primary Schools Hurling Championships at the Templemore Sports Complex. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 125

Steelstown participated in the inaugural Primary Schools Hurling Championships at the Templemore Sports Complex. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 125

The Model take on Holybush at inaugural Primary Schools Hurling Championships at the Templemore Sports Complex. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 129

The Model take on Holybush at inaugural Primary Schools Hurling Championships at the Templemore Sports Complex. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 129

Derry City