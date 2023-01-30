PHOTOS: Hollybush crowned inaugural Derry City Primary School Hurling champions

Templemore Sports Complex was the venue for the maiden competition run by Cumann na mBunscol and the city’s Games Promotion Officers with eight local schools taking part in the event, including Good Shepherd PS, Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir, St. Columba’s, Gaelscoil Na Daróige, Steelstown PS and Rosemount PS. Check out some pics from an event which is likely to become a mainstay of the local GAA calendar . . .