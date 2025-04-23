Charlene was just 27 when she passed in 2012 following a courageous battle against cancer but the impact of ‘Mother Steelstown’ – as she was known at the city club – was evidenced further as clubs from across the north west gathered at Pairc Bhrid to play in her honour with Journal photographer George Sweeney there to capture the action….
1. Craigbane participated in the inaugural Charlene Griffith's Memorial 7s tournament held at Pairc Bhrid. Photo: George Sweeney
Craigbane participated in the inaugural Charlene Griffith's Memorial 7s tournament held at Pairc Bhrid. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Sean Dolans against Glen in the inaugural Charlene Griffith's Memorial 7s tournament held at Pairc Bhrid. Photo: George Sweeney
Sean Dolans against Glen in the inaugural Charlene Griffiths Memorial 7s tournament held at Pairc Bhrid. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Lavey took part in the inaugural Charlene Griffith's Memorial 7s tournament held at Pairc Bhrid. Photo: George Sweeney
Lavey took part in the inaugural Charlene Griffiths Memorial 7s tournament held at Pairc Bhrid. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Claudy against Lave in the inaugural Charlene Griffith's Memorial 7s tournament held at Pairc Bhrid. Photo: George Sweeney
Claudy against Lave in the inaugural Charlene Griffiths Memorial 7s tournament held at Pairc Bhrid. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
