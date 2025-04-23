Claudy against Lavey in the inaugural Charlene Griffiths Memorial 7s tournament held at Pairc Bhrid. Photo: George SweeneyClaudy against Lavey in the inaugural Charlene Griffiths Memorial 7s tournament held at Pairc Bhrid. Photo: George Sweeney
PHOTOS: Inaugural Charlene Griffiths Tournament at Steelstown Brian Ogs

By Michael Wilson
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 15:22 BST
The inaugural Charlene Griffiths Memorial 7s tournament proved a fitting tribute a special person whose legacy continues to shine at Steelstown Brian Ogs and further afield.

Charlene was just 27 when she passed in 2012 following a courageous battle against cancer but the impact of ‘Mother Steelstown’ – as she was known at the city club – was evidenced further as clubs from across the north west gathered at Pairc Bhrid to play in her honour with Journal photographer George Sweeney there to capture the action….

Craigbane participated in the inaugural Charlene Griffith's Memorial 7s tournament held at Pairc Bhrid. Photo: George Sweeney

Sean Dolans against Glen in the inaugural Charlene Griffiths Memorial 7s tournament held at Pairc Bhrid. Photo: George Sweeney

Lavey took part in the inaugural Charlene Griffiths Memorial 7s tournament held at Pairc Bhrid. Photo: George Sweeney

Claudy against Lave in the inaugural Charlene Griffiths Memorial 7s tournament held at Pairc Bhrid. Photo: George Sweeney

