Donegal manager Jim McGuinness. Photo: George Sweeney

​Donegal manager Jim McGuinness criticised plans by the Football Review Committee (FRC) to implement changes to the new rules later this month, three weeks before his team meet Derry in their April 6th Ulster Championship tie in Ballybofey.

The Donegal manager had spoken out previously against the workload increase the changes have created for players and feels the potential 'tweaks' will leave coaches and players little time to prepare.

" My understanding is now the tweaks are not going to happen until 13 March," explained McGuinness after Sunday's dramatic victory in Ballyshannon, "That's maybe three weeks before we play (Derry).

"Normally if you want to coach anything to a level, you probably need six to eight weeks to try and get some kind of a pattern on it. "We're going to be playing Derry in the championship and there probably will be a really large element of 'still trying to work it out.' I don't think that's ideal either. But anyway, the game is quick, teams are putting up high scores. People are enjoying watching it, I’d imagine.

"But certainly I would have felt at this stage that it (the game) would have settled now, that we would have had the pattern. And rather than that, watching it last night and being involved today, it doesn't feel like that.

"It feels like it's almost like the first round because there's so many things happening and going on within the game."

McGuinness also has the added complication of a potential league final to prepare for with possibly two more points guaranteeing an appearance in the March 29/30 decider which comes only one week out from the Derry game.

"The league final and the first round of the Ulster Championship the week after is not ideal for us," he added, "There's a number of teams that want to stay in the division, but they don't want maybe to play in a league final and put themselves under pressure.

"I don't know if that's the way the competition should be set up. I don't think it's fair on the sponsors in particular. You should have a competition that everybody wants to be in and everybody wants to win. So even the fact that you're asking me this question means that the conversation is going on around the country.

"We're safe now and that was what we wanted to achieve. In the coming days we'll make decisions that are the right thing for ourselves."