Christy McNaughton is expected to return for this weekend's make or break Christy Ring clash with Wicklow in Celtic Park . Photo: George Sweeney

​Derry hurlers will be expected to welcome back Christy McNaughton, Deaghlan Foley and Cahal Murray for Saturday's huge 'All Ireland semi-final' against Wicklow in Celtic Park (1.30pm).

Gerald Bradley could make it a returning quartet if he passes a late fitness test for a match which will send one of the counties into the Christy Ring Cup final on the weekend of May 31st/June 1st. All four missed last weekend's comfortable victory over Tyrone and while Paddy Kelly remains sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up against Meath and Ryan McGill is a doubt, the news is a welcome boost for manager Johnny McGarvey ahead of a game in which there's no room for error.

Wicklow arrive at in the city as group leaders and the only unbeaten team in the competition. Derry are a point behind and while a draw would send both to Croke Park, London's expected victory over relegated Tyrone in their encounter in Ruislip means defeat is not an option for either county in Celtic Park.

"We had a bit of a chat about the game among ourselves this week and there's not much more emphasis we can put on it," explained McGarvey, "We know exactly what is at stake.

"If you go back to the Donegal match when the pressure was on in the last league game, we had to win - that's the sort of situation we are in again. I know there is talk that a draw would take us through but hurling is hurling, nobody is playing for a draw. It's so important that we go and perform on the day.

"It is good that you have that in the back of your mind; that if it did come to it right at the finish and you had a chance, that you would know a point is enough but, no, that's not how we ever approach a match. Look, we are well prepared and we are good side but we have to go and perform now on the day."

The Garden County have proved the surprise package of this year's competition after an underwhelming Division Three campaign that saw them miss out on promotion. They've proved their pedigree with impressive victories over Tyrone, Donegal and most recently Meath, also drawing with London, so there's no danger of McGarvey underestimating the threat they pose.

"I don't really know what sort of expectations Wicklow would have had coming in to the championship so maybe you do get to play with a bit less pressure, but I'm not sure. It is hard to know but it's a difficult situation for them too because they are the only unbeaten team in the championship and if they lose their last match it is more than likely the won't make the final. That's unfortunate the way it works out.

"I've seen a fair bit of Wicklow, and they're a good side," he added, "I've seen most of their games, maybe apart from the Meath match. It's one of those ones were you get a couple of results, get a bit of momentum and all of a sudden you're on a run.

"It is a bit like ourselves. We had a look back at the two games we played them last season and they'll take plenty of confidence from those games as well; a draw and a four or five point win for us but both very close, hard fought games.

"Look, there will be no inferiority complex from Wicklow, they've earned their points. We are just emphasising to our boys: go and do your job."