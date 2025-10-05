Leadon Timber Frame Derry Senior Hurling Championship Final

Slaughtneil 3-24, Kevin Lynch's 1-10

In Derry hurling, there is Slaughtneil, then there's the rest.

Sunday's 13th successive senior county title - won by a mammoth 20 points against old rivals Kevin Lynch's - was a timely response to any suggestion that the pack might be closing in. This wasn't just another Fr. Collins Cup for the Emmet Park glass cabinet. This was a statement.

Slaughtneil captain Mark McGuigan lifts the Derry Senior Hurling Championship Cup after defeating Kevin Lynchs'. Photo: George Sweeney

Almost as soon as referee Ciaran O'Kane's whistle first sounded the gap was evident through an intensity Slaughtneil never allowed to wane at any point. Indeed the enquiring looks in defence after Richie Mullan's injury time goal denied Paul McCormack's team a clean sheet spoke volumes. Slaughtneil have set standards and those standards apply whether they’re one in front, or 22!

And the seamless introduction of Slaughtneil's 'next generation’ is perhaps the most worrying aspect of all to emerge from this year's championship for any potential rival. Ruairi and Cathal O'Mianain, Fionn McEldowney, Shea Cassidy, Cathal McKaigue, Declan McNamee and others have all arrived to bolster a panel already top heavy with championship medals.

Indeed Sunday's final represented Cathal O'Mianain's first ever championship start yet he played as if he'd lined up alongside Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers and Oisin and Cormac O'Doherty back in the 2013 final, the first of Slaughtneil's unprecedented run of success. Along with McEldowney, O'Mianain was superb in a midfield role that told you everything about his manager's faith in him, faith that was rewarded in spade fulls.

The reigning Ulster champions were simply breathtaking at times, never allowing their Dungiven opponents a foothold in a decider that was as good as over inside the opening quarter as Slaughgtneil led 2-07 to 0-1 after 15 minutes and 3-14 to 0-3 by the break.

Little changed in a second half punctuated by a succession of substitutions on both sides, that injury time goal from Kevin Lynch's best player on the day - county man Richie Mullan - nothing more than a final footnote. Indeed the most remarkable stat from a one sided final was the fact that Slaughtneil's nine different scorers did not include Oak Leaf county captain Cormac O'Doherty, who was this time content in the role of chief supplier.

The writing was on the wall early for a Lynch's team who failed to score from play until the 43rd minute through Corey O’Reilly. Even more ominous was the fact Slaughtneil are producing this level of display with out the services of Sean Cassidy, Conor Coyle and Jack Cassidy, three starters from the team that reached the All Ireland club semi-final 12 months ago. But when you have the likes of O'Mianain, brother of Ruairi, the future looks just as bright as the present for the Robert Emmet's.

And what can you say about a final the reigning champions led 3-14 to 0-3 at half-time; the inside line of Rogers, McKaigue and Shea Cassidy alone accounting for 3-09 of that first half tally? It was exhibition stuff almost from throw in as Chrissy McKaigue – returned to the hurling panel this season after last year's sabbatical - and Ruairi O Mianain pointed inside two minutes.

Two points had become six by the time Lynch's talisman Mullan, who finished with 1-07, scored the opener of his three first half frees but Slaughtneil's response to that score was Rogers taking a pass from Se McGuigan to charge through and fire a low shot into the back of the Lynch's net for 1-06 to 0-1 after only 10 minutes.

Yet if the inside line was claiming all the scoring headlines, it was McEldowney and O'Mianain at the other end who were catching the eye with a hunger that belied how often the Fr. Collins Cup has made its way to Slaughtneil in recent seasons. O'Doherty too, in a deep lying play-making role, was superb as he controlled everything in front of the Slaughtneil back-line.

The scores continued to rein over the Lynch's bar, Shea Cassidy then bundling his way through for a second major on 15 minutes and strike partner Rogers putting his football skills to good use by kicking a loose ball into the net on 27 minutes for the other first half goal as the Emmet's turned around with a huge 20 point advantage they would hold until the final whistle.

The second half was a mere formality. Lynch's never quit but never managed to reach the lofty level of their opponents, Mullan's last gasp goal at least some reward for their continued endeavour of a difficult hour. It made no difference to the final outcome for an Emmet's juggernaut that shows no signs of slowing and whose focus will now turn to defending their Ulster title.

Maybe it's time Derry considered splitting Slaughtneil in two…..

Slaughtneil scorers: Brendan Rogers (2-2), Shea Cassidy (1-8, 1f, 2 '65'), Chrissy McKaigue (0-5), Ruairi O Mianain (0-2), Shane McGuigan (0-3), Fionn McEldowney (0-1), Se McGuigan (0-1), Cahal O'Mianain (0-1), Jerome McGuigan (0-1)

Kevin Lynch's: Richie Mullan (1-7, 6f), Corey O'Reilly (0-1), Cormac Og McCloskey (0-1), Conor Kelly (0-1),

Slaughtneil: Oisin Doherty, Finn McEldowney, Paul McNeill, Conor McAllister, Ruairi O Mianain, Meehaul McGrath, Shane McGuigan, Se McGuigan, Chrissy McKaigue, Mark McGuigan, Cathal O Mianain, Eunan Boylan, Brendan Rogers, Cormac O'Doherty, Shea Cassidy. (Subs) Jerome McGuigan for Se McGuigan, 41mins; Eamon Cassidy for M McGuigan, 41mins; Peter McCullagh for E Boylan, 48mins; Cathal McKaigue for M McGrath, 48mins; Declan McNamee for C McAlliuster, 50mins;

Kevin Lynch's: Sean Kelly, Oran McElhinney, John Mullan, Eoin McKeever, Shea Millar, Conor Kelly, Niall Ferris, Darragh McGilligan, Corey O'Reilly, Thomas Brady, Niall McNicholl, Stevie O'Neill, Mark Craig, Richie Mullan, Niall McGonigle. (Subs) Tiernan McHugh for S O'Neill, 19mins; Padraig O'Kane for M Craig, 27mins; Cormac Og McCloskey for N McGonigle, 36mins; Kevin Barry Mullan for T Brady, 44mins; Conor Gaile S Millar, 44mins;

Referee: Ciaran O'Kane