Seamus Mullan: 'One of Derry GAA's greatest ever unsung heroes'

The late Seamus Mullan (left) pictured with former GAA President Christy Cooney.

The Doire Colmcille and former St Canice's, Dungiven member, has been a key figure in local GAA circles and a 'proud and key driver of the modernisation' and redevelopment of Celtic Park.

Originally from Drum but living in Derry city for decades, Seamus passed away peacefully at his Waterside home today (Tuesday).

Derry GAA issued the following statement, describing the local GAA stalwart as someone who lived his life 'in the service of others'.

"Derry GAA is saddened to learn of the passing of Seamus Mullan (Doire Colmcille and St Canice's Dungiven)," it read. "Seamus Mullan was one of Derry GAA's greatest ever unsung heroes.

"Diligent, single-minded, determined and talented, Seamus was a founding member of Club Derry and a proud and key driver of the modernisation of Celtic Park which saw it rise from the ruins of the Troubles to become a modern, provincial stadium. Seamus Mullan lived locally but thought on a national level delivering events like GAA Congress and Féile Peile in his home county.

"Above all he believed passionately in GAA volunteers and their ability to make society a better place for people His was a life lived in the service of others."

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal."