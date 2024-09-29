County player Ruairi O’Mianáin was instrumental in a sweeping role as Slaughtneil defeated Kevin Lynch at Owenbeg on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 023

Leadon Timber Frame Senior Hurling Championship, semi-final

Slaughtneil 0-22, Kevin Lynch's 0-14

Slaughtneil remained on course for what appears an inevitable 12th successive Derry Senior Hurling Championship title with a workmanlike victory over a Kevin Lynch's team lacking the firepower to take advantage of their encouraging overall performance.

The Emmet's will be unbackable favourites in the decider against Banagher and secured this eight point win at Owenbeg on Sunday without Cormac O'Doherty, Chrissy McKaigue or Sean Cassidy, a statistic which only hints at the strength in depth the reigning champions currently have over the other clubs in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darragh McGilligan hit 0-3 for Kevin Lynch's in Sunday's semi-final against Slaughtneil. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2143GS – 024

Lynch's drop into the Intermediate decider for which they will be favourites but they will be frustrated they didn't manage to ask more questions of their old rivals during 60 odds minutes in which they never took a backward step, but were far too reliant on frees for scores. Indeed, despite fashioning numerous decent shooting chances, only two of the Lynch's 14 scores came from play on a day when they also registered 12 wides.

Having turned around seven behind at half-time on a scoreline of 0-14 to 0-7, Lynch's endeavours always kept Slaughtneil honest but six points would be as close as they got in a game in that was always intriguing without ever exploding into the real excitement a Lynch's second half goal might have brought. As it was, the Dungiven men never managed a score from play after the short whistle with the loss of county man Corey O'Reilly at the end of the first half a real blow to their hopes of causing an upset.

Lynch's had already registered two wides in the opening three minutes before Darragh McGilligan gave them a fifth minute lead with a nice score that was quickly cancelled out by a Jack Cassidy '65'. Cassidy would go on to score 0-9, seven of which came from placed balls, in an excellent individual display from the big midfielder.

Conor Coyle's huge effort edged Slaughtneil back in front but they were then indebted to keeper Oisin O'Doherty for saving well from Odhran McElhinney great run and shot even if play was brought back for a foul from which Richie Mullan’s free restored parity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, once the impressive Shane McGuigan and Cassidy put the champions ahead at 0-4 to 0-3 on 13 minutes, they would never be caught, Ruairi O Mianain and Eamon Cassidy taking the lead out to 0-6 to 0-3 by the end of the first quarter.

Richie Mullan's free taking was keeping Lynch's in touch but Slaughtneil's ability to split the posts from distance was taking them away from their opponents almost inch by inch. A superb high Brendan Rogers catch teed McGuigan for a great score that left it 0-11 to 0-5 and while Lynch's rallied, The Emmet's ability to keep their opponents at arm's length was already evident as they teams turned around with the champions in the boxseat at 0-14 to 0-07.

Lynch's unlikely task was made even more difficult by two quick Slaughtneil points immediately upon the restart as a Cassidy free and a lovely effort from the selfless Rogers took their lead out to 0-16 to 0-7 in the 33rd minute.

Another Mullan free got the Lynch's on the second half scoreboard but Slaughtneil's capacity to find a crucial score each time Lynch's threatened to reel them in illustrated the impressive game management of the champions. Throughout the second period, Lynch's three times managed to string together back-to-back scores together but they never quite managed three in a row, indicating Slaughtneil's ability to puncture their momentum when required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch’s always looked like needing a goal and they did have a couple of openings as Richie Mullan's dangerous low free at 0-16 to 0-09 had to be blocked by a posse of Emmet defenders, while keeper Oisin O'Doherty brilliantly dispossessed John Mullan as he broke through on goal with nine minutes remaining and looking certain to find the net.

It would probably have taken both chances to hit the net to throw the game back into the mixer but Slaughtneil's defending was top notch all afternoon, even if they would have taken issue with a few of the softer frees called by referee Aidan McAleer in the second half.

Two Cassidy frees in four minutes of injury time capped an ultimately well controlled victory for the reigning champions who look a long way off being ready to relinquish their title of top dogs in the Oak Leaf county.

Slaughtneil scorers: Jack Cassidy (0-9, 6f, 1 '65'), Shane McGuigan (0-4), Ruairi O Mianain (0-2), Eamon Cassidy (0-2), Se McGuigan (0-2), Conor Coyle (0-1), Brendan Rogers (0-1), Shea Cassidy (0-1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Lynch's scorers: Richie Mullan (0-7, 7f), Darragh McGilligan (0-3, 2f), Shea McKeever (0-1), Sean Kelly (0-3, 3f).

Slaughtneil: Oisin O'Doherty, Paul McNeill, Ruairi McCartney, Finn McEldowney, Ruairi O Mianain, Conor Coyle, Shane McGuigan, Jack Cassidy, Meehaul McGrath, Mark McGuigan, Se McGuigan, Gerald Bradley, Eamon Cassidy, Brendan Rogers, Shea Cassidy. (Subs) None.

Kevin Lynch's: Sean Kelly, Jack Dunne, Paddy Kelly, Eoin McKeever, Thomas Brady, Richie Mullan, Mark Craig, Shea McKeever, Darragh McGilligan, Corey O'Reilly, Niall Ferris, Darragh Mullan, Odhran McElhinney, John Mullan, Ronan Mullan. (Subs) Steven O'Neill for C O'Reilly, 27mins; Niall McGonagle for O McElhinney, 35mins.

Referee: Aidan McAleer