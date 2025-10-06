​Slaughtneil hurling manager Paul McCormack paid tribute to the club's seemingly endless conveyor belt of talent as the Emmet's served notice they've no intention of relinquishing their Derry county crown any time soon with an emphatic dismantling of Kevin Lynch's.

Contrary to suggestions the chasing pack were closing, Sunday's 20-point victory - a 13th successive senior title and a 19th overall to move second in the county’s roll of honour - was an ominous sign that the gap between Slaughtneil and the rest of Oak Leaf hurling has never been wider.

And backed by the emergence of young talent like Cathal O'Mianain, Fionn McEldowney, Cathal McKaigue and Shea Cassidy, there are no signs of Emmet's juggernaut slowing any time soon.

"That's the big thing," explained McCormack when quizzed if it was the manner of the 3-24 to 1-10 victory that was most pleasing.

Cathal O’Mianain of Slaughtneil is tracked by Corey O’Reilly of Kevin Lynchs. Photo: George Sweeney

"There was a bit of noise about the way we were playing and some of the teams challenging us and rightly so. People can only go on the evidence in front of them but there was a number of factors for that in terms of our training, our preparation, men carrying niggles… all that there.

"But we knew there was a performance coming and we really targeted being ready for this (final). This is game five and we’re into October so it's pleasing. I'm delighted for the fellas.

"There were some hard calls. We’d four changes from the semi-final which shows the depth of our squad and the competition that our training was this week. It was very pleasing those who came in stood up and made a significant input.

"Those men coming in were hungry and pushing hard because we're in the really envious position of having that squad so, yeah, a good day and I'm glad to see people here and enjoying it because county titles are not easy won in any county.

"For these men to keep going year on year, it’s a great credit to themselves. It takes a parish to raise a child and you see it in these scenes. The young fellas coming in are soaking up all that's come before them. Cathal O'Mianain, his first championship start, Fionn (McEldowney) of course, Declan McNamee, Cathal McKaigue and then you have other boys just coming into their 20s. It’s really pleasing. "We'll enjoy it, take stock and then get down to business for the next stage.

Keady native McCormack was also full of praise for the championship drive of stalwarts like Chrissy McKaigue who returned to the panel this season and has been superb in an advanced attacking role, including scoring 0-5 from play against Lynch's.

"The men feed off the energy. You get a kick when the other boys think 'there's another young boy coming through, I need to up my game' and they do all the rights things," explained McCormack.

"Jack (Cassidy) is in America. He's going well and we wish him well but that just opened another slot for someone in the team. And it's great to see Chrissy (McKaigue) back there. He's smiling and he's enjoying himself but he’s some operator. I'm just delighted he still has that hunger, that gra to still play hurling.

"I can remember Chrissy from Armagh back in 2015/16 in the Athletic Grounds dominating matches and playing with freedom. Maybe he hasn't got that from football over the last number of years but you see what he was at today and that's all I want him to be; to enjoy himself, to lead by example which he always does and to contribute to the group.

"Cathal O'Mianain coming in, he's a leader already with just the way he carries himself. You've Fionn (McEldowney) of course, Cathal McKaigue is another .... all these boys are looking to play and that's massive for us, plus we have more of those boys coming. It's really good and I'm delighted for everyone in the club, it's another county title and that's brilliant for everybody."