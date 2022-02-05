Steelstown's defender Oran Fox says Brian Ogs "proud" to represent Derry city in Croke Park

Steelstown corner back Oran Fox says the club will be proud to represent Derry city in Sunday’s All Ireland Intermediate Club Championship final against Trim in Croke Park.

The 24 year old defender has enjoyed a meteoric rise at the club, winning an Intermediate Reserve medal before going on to establish himself with the senior side and helping them to senior Derry and Ulster Championship victories this season.

Croke Park now awaits and while Fox admits Trim will be their toughest test to date, he says Sunday can be a proud day for every city Gael.

Steelstown's Oran Fox (right) celebrates the Ulster Championship victory over Moortown with team-mate Donncha Gilmore. (Photo: George Sweeney)

“I am a very proud Derry city man myself so to be able to represent Derry city as a city club (in Croke Park) it means so much more,” explained the corner-back, “There are other clubs in the city that if we played them in a game they would beat lumps out of us and now we are getting messages from them saying ‘All the best’ and I think it’s fantastic that everyone within the city is backing us.

“It is fantastic. Just from walking around the club, the buzz has been fantastic and as Hugh McGrath says, the recruitment with people coming in and wanting to join, it’s about so much more than just winning a trophy. The hard work that goes on behind the scenes, it’s fantastic for those people at the club, every bit as much as it is for us.”

The Brian Ogs defender says it is still difficult to fathom how far the team has come this season.

“It was always in your dreams, talking about it with your mates but getting to Croke Park with your club, with your mates, boys that you have been friends with all your life, even now that it’s here it is still hard to get your head around but we are looking forward to it.