Strabane members are joint Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month winners
The award is presented each month to young volunteers whose efforts best demonstrate the volunteering ethos and community spirit of the GAA. Dara, Rian and Hayden were nominated by the Sigersons club in recognition of their very considerable input into club activities as well as the amazing work they’ve carried out fundraising.
At the presentation of the awards, fellow Sigersons clubman and Ulster GAA President Ciaran McLaughlin commented: “These lads all represented our club at Minor and U16 levels in football, with Hayden also playing hurling for club and county at U16 and U17. Additionally, the boys volunteer weekly at the club’s Go Games and other blitzes and are heavily involved in helping out with the Sigersons’ growing Games for ALL programme.”
Ciaran added: “Last year, Dara sadly lost his father Barry to illness. In the face of this tragedy, he, Rian and Hayden decided to commemorate Barry’s memory by raising funds for two charities – the Anthony Nolan Foundation and the Cancer Fund for Children - and have raised almost
£15,000 to date.
“As well as raising such a significant amount, the key aim for the lads was to create a lasting legacy to Dara’s father, Barry – himself a proud Gael. Their very significant efforts have done that and I am delighted to be able to recognise their achievements through this Translink award.”
Applications for the next Young Volunteer of the Month award are now open. To nominate a young person aged 14-24 for the accolade, visit ulster.gaa.ie/youngvolunteeraward
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.