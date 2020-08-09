Superb McKane stars but Ballerin edge out Sean Dolan's

Odhran McKane was in superb form for Sean Dolan's against Ballerin in the Junior Championship.

Ballerin 0-16, Sean Dolans 1-11

A feisty Sean Dolans team, with their direct style, gave Ballerin a real fright in a fiercely fought Premier Electrics Junior Championship clash contest at Ballerin on Friday evening.

The Creggan men led by a point at half-time but the home team were level going into the final quarter before the concession of sometimes needless frees by the Dolan's defence allowed the winners to finish stronger. Dolans also played the last 10 minutes of the first half with 14 men after Paul Clifford was black carded.

It was Dolan’s best performance in a long time, even in defeat. The re-jigged Ballerin defence was torn apart in the opening quarter with Dolan's number 14, Odhran McKane, outstanding. Ballerin had made a bright star with three points in as many minutes from Bobby Mullan, Callum Bradley and Paul Keane but McKane’s superb eighth minute goal levelled the game at 0-5 to 1-2.

It had been eight scores in eight minutes and the action boiled until the last minute. With the tall Eamon McGinley a commanding figure at midfield and kicking some wonderful

long range frees, Dolans were making a real statement. In the end Ballerin were glad to hear the final whistle.

Two of the second half Dolan's points were right out of the top drawer. McGinley landed a 50m free and wing-back McOscar hit a stunning left footer from far out on the left wing. On this form Dolans will be no pushover for any team. They led at the interval by 1-6 to 0-8 and quickly stretched the lead out to three.

In the last 15 minutes the faster Ballerin men finally got a grip and led by two with 10 minutes remaining. Their running game was forcing Dolan’s to give away frees. McKane’s 26th minute point narrowed the gap again but a last minute Paul Keane free ended the scoring.

After Ballerin’s initial burst, McKane and McGinley pointed frees. The home team replied through Paul Keane and Shane McIntyre before McKane’s rocket levelled matters. Paul

Keane and Gary Fisher exchanged points to keep the teams on par after 15 action packed minutes.

Ballerin had a 28th minute goal ruled out for a tackle on keeper McCloskey who had saved superbly from Gary Keane.

A brilliant McKane free on the half hour gave Dolan’s a two point advantage but Paul Ferris, the winner's best forward left the interval score Ballerin 0-8 Dolan’s 1-6.

It was Dolans who made the better start to the second half with points from McKane, who was terrifying the home defence, and Gearoid McDermott to lead by three.

Ballerin hit the next three from Eugene Mullan, Kopsta Papachristopolous and Paul Keane to level matters. Their running game was forcing Dolan’s to give away frees and a brace from Paul Ferris left the score 0-13 to 1-8 going into the last 10 minutes.

It looked as if Paul Keane had quelled the Dolan's spirit with another pointed free but not so. Those two superb points from McGinley and McCosker left it all to play for.

The winners best move of the game was the next score from Paul Ferris but the deadly accurate McKane left it all to play for once more from a placed ball.

In the hectic closing stages it was hard working full forward McKane, back to help out his defence, who gave away the free that clinched a barely deserved home victory.

Ballerin: Ronan Mullan, Shane Ferris, Enda Mullan, Stephen Mullan, Shane McIntyre(0-1), Anton Bradley, Callum Bradley(0-1), Jarleth Bradley, Pearse McIntyre, Paul Ferris (0-6,2f), Gary Keane (0-1f), Paul Keane (0-4,3f), Kosta Papachristopolous(0-1) Eugene Mullan (0-1) Bobby Mullan (0-1). Subs Sean Ferris, Leigh Ferris, Oran Canning.