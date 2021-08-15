Captain Callum Downey proved the Trasna hero, leading his team to a thrilling victory over an excellent Buncrana side in the Cup final on his way to also picking up to 'Player of the Tournament' accolade. Steelstown Brian Ogs made it a city double by lifting the Shield with victory over Naomh Padraig but, following some superb football from every team, the competition proved a fitting tribute to to the late Trasna President at a pitch he battled for so long to see established.
1. Doire Trasna lift U13 John McChrystal Memorial Cup
Doire Trasna celebrate defeating Buncrana in the John McChrystal Cup Final on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 118
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Doire Trasna lift John McChrystal Memorial Cup
Disconsolate Buncrana players after losing to Doire Trasna in the John McChrystal Cup Final on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 121
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Steelstown Brian Ogs claim John McChrystal Shield
Steelstown celebrate their victory over Naomh Padraig in the Under 13 Shield Final on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 119
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Doire Trasna lift John McChrystal U13 Memorial Cup
Player of the Tournament and Doire Trasna captain Callum Downey in action against Buncrana during the John McChrystal Cup Final. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 115
Photo: George Sweeney