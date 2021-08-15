Doire Trasna celebrate their John McChrystal Cup Final defeat of Buncrana on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 103

Terrific Doire Trasna lift John McChrystal Cup after festival of football

Doire Trasna Under 13s capped a fantastic first tournament at the club's new home base on Corrody Road by lifting the John McChrystal Memorial Cup on Saturday, a competition named after the Pearses' inaugural Club President.

By Michael Wilson
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 7:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 15th August 2021, 7:54 pm

Captain Callum Downey proved the Trasna hero, leading his team to a thrilling victory over an excellent Buncrana side in the Cup final on his way to also picking up to 'Player of the Tournament' accolade. Steelstown Brian Ogs made it a city double by lifting the Shield with victory over Naomh Padraig but, following some superb football from every team, the competition proved a fitting tribute to to the late Trasna President at a pitch he battled for so long to see established.

1. Doire Trasna lift U13 John McChrystal Memorial Cup

Doire Trasna celebrate defeating Buncrana in the John McChrystal Cup Final on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 118

Photo: George Sweeney

Buy photo

2. Doire Trasna lift John McChrystal Memorial Cup

Disconsolate Buncrana players after losing to Doire Trasna in the John McChrystal Cup Final on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 121

Photo: George Sweeney

Buy photo

3. Steelstown Brian Ogs claim John McChrystal Shield

Steelstown celebrate their victory over Naomh Padraig in the Under 13 Shield Final on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 119

Photo: George Sweeney

Buy photo

4. Doire Trasna lift John McChrystal U13 Memorial Cup

Player of the Tournament and Doire Trasna captain Callum Downey in action against Buncrana during the John McChrystal Cup Final. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 115

Photo: George Sweeney

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5