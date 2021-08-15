Captain Callum Downey proved the Trasna hero, leading his team to a thrilling victory over an excellent Buncrana side in the Cup final on his way to also picking up to 'Player of the Tournament' accolade. Steelstown Brian Ogs made it a city double by lifting the Shield with victory over Naomh Padraig but, following some superb football from every team, the competition proved a fitting tribute to to the late Trasna President at a pitch he battled for so long to see established.