Johnny McGarvey, manager of the Derry senior hurling team. Photo: George Sweeney

Allianz Hurling Leagues, Division Two

Tyrone v Derry

(Sat, Healy Park, 4pm)

Senior hurling manager Johnny McGarvey says Derry's opening league clash with Tyrone will be critical to their hopes of retaining their position in the new Allianz Hurling League Division Two.

Last season's restructuring of the divisions, coupled with the Oak Leafers' 2B victory, means McGarvey's men line out in a strong looking third tier alongside 2024 Christy Ring champions Kildare, Kerry, Meath, Tyrone and Donegal.

And with two counties from those six relegated to Division Three this season, the Derry manager knows his side will have to hit the ground running.

"The initial aim I to stay up," explained the Derry manager ahead of Saturday night's start in Healy Park.

"Given the teams that are in Division Two, we're probably in that middle bracket; I think that would be fair enough to say. In most people's eyes the three teams that came up last year - ourselves, Tyrone and Donegal - will probably be seen as favourites to go back down, I would think.

"That makes the first match absolutely vital but we've done as much work as anybody has done at this stage so we are well prepared and looking forward to getting back at it."

The Lavey native is a big fan of the restructuring but believes Croke Park may have missed a trick with the decision to relegate two teams instead of one.

"The two teams being relegated I'm not that keen on because I think there will be a yo-yo effect with counties bouncing between the divisions. It's likely at least one of the teams that comes up each year will always go back down and that makes it difficult for progression.

"If you look, even in the divisions above with teams like Antrim, Laois and Carlow and teams like this going up and down, in and out of the top division, I think you need a couple of years to get yourself acclimatised to the level.

"Our league campaign is based around getting enough points to ensure that we are not in that bracket."

As far as McGarvey's squad goes, he admits there's been a bigger turnover than anticipated after last year's league victory and place in the Christy Ring Cup final. Stepping away from last season's panel are Eoin Mulholland, Niall Farren, Darragh Mooney, Reese McSorley and Darragh McGilligan while Paul Cleary has retired from inter-county hurling.

The losses though are offset considerably by a return to Derry colours for Conor Coyle, Shea Cassidy, Eamon Cassidy, Gerald Bradley, Deaghlan Foley, Ryan McGill, Conor Campbell, Patrick Turner and Sean Marty Quinn.

"Paul Cleary has been an unbelievable servant for Derry hurling down through the years, he certainly doesn't owe anybody anything," added the Derry manager, paying tribute to the Ballinascreen stalwart.

"When you are dealing with a reasonably small pool of players you get that (players stepping away); lads have other things they want to be doing with their lives at certain times and there are no hard feelings toward anybody on my behalf.

"The door is open for anyone that's away that if the opportunity came to take them back, then we would. But, look, what we have added is serious quality.

"There is probably more of a turnover in the squad than maybe we had anticipated but we're happy with where we're at and looking forward to getting started again.

"Most of those players who have come in we identified really early, they were who we wanted. To be fair, had no one dropped out then we just would have carried more players so, no, we’re happy with where the panel is at now."

And while it's a new division for Derry this season, there will be nothing new in Healy Park between two teams who have met five times in the past two seasons, one of which was Derry’s 1-14 to 1-8 victory in the Division 2B final at Owenbeg last March.

"I suppose us and Tyrone in the first game, we know each other very well," he added, "We had three games last year and a couple the year before so, look, anybody that has asked me I’ve said the same, cliche or not, our only focus is the Tyrone match. We haven't really put any conversation into the league as a whole. We know what our season is all about.

"Two seasons ago in the league opener in Tyrone, I think we were eight or nine up at half-time that day and then both teams in the end were lucky enough to get away with a draw. The first game last year was played in storm in Celtic Park and we were well ahead at half-time again and then Tyrone scored the first eight or nine points of the second half. The league final was an absolute war until we got the goal with seven or eight minutes to go, so there’s never too much between the teams

"Tyrone will fancy their chances. Tyrone will be looking at us and thinking that's our game to get points on the board. Tyrone have Donegal second in their fixtures so they will be looking at the first two games and thinking 'If we had four points then we could nearly be safe' so we know we are in for a battle on Saturday."