Derry's Conor Glass leaps highest against Wicklow at Pairc Esler Pictures: Brendan Monaghan

​Westmeath manager Dessie Dolan described recent criticism of Mickey Harte as "unfair" and says he doesn't know how the three time All Ireland winning manager listened to it!

The 2004 All Star forward watched his Division Three champions miss out on qualification for the knock-out phases of the All Ireland Series after Derry secured a 2-07 to 0-09 victory in Pairc Esler. A first half goal from Conor McCluskey put Derry three up at the break but Westmeath had pegged the Oak Leafers back to a single point as the game entered its final 10 minutes.

In the end it took a superb second goal from Emmett Bradley to finally seal the deal for Harte's team who Dolan felt looked vulnerable at stages.

"To be honest, I felt they were still vulnerable in the performance they gave," explained the Westmeath manager, "Their execution probably wasn’t at the standard they expect themselves, they turned over the ball quite a bit.

"If you are Mickey Harte it was ideal to get the win and kind of settle the ship a little bit and they have an opportunity then next week to get another win. So he’s back winning and in fairness I don’t know how he has listened to some of the stuff he has got. I think it’s been a bit unfair. He’s been an exceptional manager over such a long period and his personal situation as well, he’s an incredible man. I felt sorry for him this week."

It was Dolan's second half introduction of subs Robbie Forde, Stephen Smith and Jack Smith that kickstarted a Westmeath fightback that almost wrestled the game out of Derry's grasp, all three scoring within minutes of coming on, and the Westmeath manager admitted he was disappointed his team didn't pushed on

"I’m very disappointed, I thought the game was there for us," he added, "They got the goal late on, but I felt that even with the first goal we had decent momentum when that goal came against us at a crucial time, coming to half-time.

