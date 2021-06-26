LEFT: Emma Doherty sporting hero portrait by local artist Joe Campbell at the Leafair Well-Being Village. DER2125GS - 038 RIGHT: James McClean sporting hero portrait by local artist Joe Campbell at the Leafair Well-Being Village. DER2125GS - 029

IN PICTURES: Derry’s sporting icons portraits on display at Leafair Wellbeing Village

Many of Derry’s most iconic sportsmen and sportswomen past and present have been honoured with new murals in a project that is sure to inspire future generations.

Saturday, 26th June 2021, 12:25 pm

The project was developed by artist Joe Campbell in association with Leafair Wellbeing Village with funding from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

LEFT: Jason Smyth sporting hero portrait by local artist Joe Campbell at the Leafair Well-Being Village. DER2125GS - 040 RIGHT: Conor Coyle sporting hero portrait by local artist Joe Campbell at the Leafair Well-Being Village. DER2125GS - 042

LEFT: Catherine Whoriskey sporting hero portrait by local artist Joe Campbell at the Leafair Well-Being Village. DER2125GS - 035 RIGHT: Paddy McCourt sporting hero portrait by local artist Joe Campbell at the Leafair Well-Being Village. DER2125GS - 032

LEFT: Darron Gibson sporting hero portrait by local artist Joe Campbell at the Leafair Well-Being Village. DER2125GS - 037 RIGHT: Neil McLaughlin sporting hero portrait by local artist Joe Campbell at the Leafair Well-Being Village. DER2125GS - 033

LEFT: Marty Gallagher sporting hero portrait by local artist Joe Campbell at the Leafair Well-Being Village. DER2125GS - 036 RIGHT: John Duddy sporting hero portrait by local artist Joe Campbell at the Leafair Well-Being Village. DER2125GS - 031

