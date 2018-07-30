Johnny Robinson cuts short family holiday as Brigade win Senior Cup

Brigade all rounder Johnny Robinson was delighted after his ‘Alan Whicker’ week ended with him playing his part in the club’s Bank of Ireland North West Senior Cup success.

Robinson jetted in from his holidays on Thursday - 24 hours before the final - before flying back on Sunday morning to finish his family break in Salou, with a winner’s medal safely packed in his suitcase.

Bank of Ireland Senior Cup winners Brigade pictured with Connie McAllister, North West Cricket Union President and Ian Stone, Bank of Ireland.

“It was a hectic time as we had a holiday booked,” he explained, “I left for the holiday on Tuesday but flew back on Thursday. It took 12 hours to get back as I had to fly into London before flying into Belfast and then went straight to training on Thursday night and into the final on Friday and Saturday but it’s been worth it as I’m going back to Salou with a winners medal.

“It was definitely worth the travelling. We had two good days of cricket and it was a good win for Brigade so I’m going back to my family holiday a very happy man.”

Robinson also praised his skipper, Andy Britton, and the entire Brigade team.

“Andy was outstanding, seven wickets is superb. He brought us home and deserved to win ‘Man of the Match’. He really led from the front and produced a captain’s performance.”

A blistering spell of bowling from the Beechgrove captain ensured the club won their first Senior Cup in eight years

The talented bowler, who picked up a injury in first innings, finished with 7-24 in the second innings to secure the ‘Man of the Match’ accolade as they in the end cruised to a 94 run victory.

“It’s great to win the ‘Man of the Match award, it was unbelievable,” said Britton, “That’s probably my best ever spell and, to be honest, the arm is hanging off me!

“But to get seven wickets in the final is probably my best achievement but I’m still only 30, so hopefully I have a few more big days ahead of me.

“There was a good fight back from the guys as we were struggling at one stage whenever Stuarty (Thompson) and Jamie (Millar) got going but the guys dug in and came away with a good victory.”

The win for the Waterside men was their first Senior Cup glory since 2010 and Britton hopes they can build on Saturday’s success.

“It’s a big boost to win the Senior Cup and we’ll worry about the rest of the season as we go along. We’ll take that into the winter and then we’ll see,” he added. “But this weekend is just about partying and celebrating bringing the Senior Cup back to Beechgrove.”