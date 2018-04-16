Big entry for annual Bay Road 5k

Wednesday night’s annual Bay Road 5K looks set for decent running conditions, something to be welcomed by everyone lining up for the 7.30pm start adjacent to the Foyle Marina.

Entries will be taken from 6pm at race HQ in the Magee Sports Hall on the Rock Road campus. It’s £8 a pop and runners are asked to get to Magee early enough to sign on, warm-up and get to the start line for 7.30pm.

It’s about five minutes from the Sports Centre to the start line on the riverside path outside the Primrose Café.

A big entry is expected, the Bay Road race is a popular local early season road race with good organisation, a flat, fast course and challenging competition for runners of all standards from the front running 15 minute guys to the 35 minute plus participants.

Up-front will we see the course records be challenged? Since the start location was revised two years ago the Spartans’ Connor Bradley and North Belfast’s Mark McKinstry share the men’s best of 15m 21s and Letterkenny star, Anne Marie McGlynn is the top female with a cracking 16m 12s from last year.

Generous cash prizes for the top finishers and age group winners are up for grabs and an innovation this year is the introduction of 10 spot prizes for non prizewinners. A stipulation for this is that spot prizewinners must be present at the post-race awards ceremony and refreshments in the Sports Centre from around 8.15pm.

Not one to be missed!