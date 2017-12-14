BOXING: Katie Taylor is ‘an inspiration’ for Derry’s female boxers

ST Joseph’s ABC secretary, Sandra Duffy has hailed Irish boxer, Katie Taylor as an ‘inspiration’ to young boxers in Derry and across Ireland.

The Bray lightweight successfully defended her WBA world title with a unanimous point victory over American, Jessica McCaskill at London’s York Hall on Wednesday night.

Taylor has made a superb transition into the professional ranks after a glittering amateur career and now has eight wins from eight after the first defence of her world crown - a fight, she believes, ‘was probably the toughest fight of my career’.

This was the first time a women’s world title fight had topped the bill on a major night of boxing in the UK and the sold-out crowd in Bethnal Green roared on Taylor throughout.

The 31-year-old looked comfortable in the early rounds but McCaskill grew into the fight and landed a left hook in the sixth round to leave Taylor wobbling.

In the next round Taylor was docked a point for holding but she pulled away during the final couple of rounds and was a convincing winner on all the judges’ scorecards.

And representative of Galliagh amateur boxing club, St Joseph’s, Duffy, described Taylor’s successful defence of her world title as a ‘great achievement’ which will inspire young female boxers in Derry and beyond.

“This is a great achievement by Katie,” said Duffy. “Katie is an inspiration to many young boxers in Derry and across Ireland, she has encouraged many girls to join the world or boxing.

“Boxing is a big sport in this city and many people work away behind the scenes to provide a positive outlet for our young people.

“So once again well done Katie and hopefully it will attract more young people into the sport locally.”