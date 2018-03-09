BOXING: Sean McGlinchey confident he’ll get his boxing suspension lifted soon

LUCKLESS SEAN McGlinchey couldn’t help but feel a sense of injustice as he watched Roy Sheahan clinch the inaugural Last Man Standing title last weekend.

The Derry middleweight was forced to withdraw from the money-spinning Prize-fighter style tournament the week before after the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) suspended his license due to, what he described as, ‘unfounded health issues’.

It was a devastating blow for the Creggan man who was among the favourites to lift the E25,000 winners’ prize and a potential shot at the Irish middleweight title.

A head injury sustained in training before Christmas which left him hospitalised for five days was brought to the attention of the governing body and his license was immediately revoked as the BBBoC investigate any underlying medical issues.

The 2012 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist must now prove he’s fighting fit and is awaiting the results of tests from his neurologist so he can get his career back on track.

He’s confident his medical records will prove he’s fit to step back in the ring and he’s even targeting a return to action next May!

“I was injured but I had got the all-clear from my doctor so I didn’t really see any point in informing the British Boxing Board of Control about it,” explained McGlinchey.

“Had I told them, I wouldn’t have been suspended but because someone else informed them they had to be seen as taking action.

“It was devastating and hard to take in. I was looking forward to getting my career back up and running.”

And having watched the tournament, McGlinchey believes he could’ve won the Last Man Standing crown.

“I was one of the favourites to win the competition and watching it at the weekend, I wouldn’t have been too feared of anyone.

“I could’ve been walking away with 25 grand. I think I would’ve fought different fights than anybody else.

“I believe I could’ve been the jackpot winner. I didn’t see a threat from anybody. They were all good fighters in there but I didn’t see any threat on the list at all.

“I need to send medical records from my own doctor and I have to wait and see my neurologist as well, that’s the hold up.

“Had these results came back quicker and had my neurologist been quicker I could’ve still been fighting in Last Man Standing. That’s the only thing holding me back.

“There’s nothing on my medical records that will give the British Boxing Board of Control reason to withhold my license.

“So as soon as I get these records sent back, I’ll be ready to go.”

It was just the latest in a series of setbacks the southpaw has faced since turning professional in 2017.

Having jumped to 2-0 in the space of two months during his debut year, his victory over Dan Blackwell in June 2017 was his last outing.

He had lined up a Celtic Nations title fight against Gerard Healy in October 2018 but was forced to withdraw due to a virus.

The Last Man Standing tournament was the perfect platform to relaunch his career after a prolonged period of inactivity but then disaster struck.

Shortly after his license was suspended on medical grounds, it was announced he had split from his trainer, former IBF world cruiserweight champion, Glenn McCrory.

But McGlinchey has no hard feelings about the mutual split from McCrory, claiming he doesn’t blame him for wanting to pursue other things.

“We haven’t fallen out with each other,” he explained. “It was a mutual decision. He’s given me a wealth of knowledge at a good time. There’s no bad blood. He’s trying to provide for his family as well and with me being so inactive and having such bad luck, he’s other avenues to earn himself a few bob. I wouldn’t begrudge him that,

And I need someone who can be 100 per cent concentrated on me. He’s very busy doing commentating again and I don’t want to be the person that stops him from doing that. It was a mutual decision.”

McGlinchey must play the ‘waiting game’ now until the BBBoC lift his suspension but in the meantime he’s focused on staying positive.

“It definitely hasn’t taken me away from the game but it’s been frustrating watching people continue their careers. I’m still training but it’s hard to be training to be fighting fit. It’s not the same intensity. It seems like I’m wasting time until I get my license back.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring. I’m looking at dates. I have a two week family holiday booked for April so it would be more likely the start of May before I’m back out again.

“Things happen for a reason. There could be something bigger on the other side. I have to stay positive. If I start thinking negatively everything’s going to fall down around me.

“I’m saying the end of May but if someone came along and offered me a fight before then, well I’ll be taking my training gear to Florida so where better to prepare.”