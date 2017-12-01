Carl Frampton and wife Christine help slum children living in Nairobi

Carl Frampton has urged people to support Trocaire's Christmas appeal after he saw first hand the difference the charity makes to people living in a slum in Nairobi in Kenya.
'The Jackal' and wife Christine returned home to Northern Ireland on Thursday having spent three days meeting with some of the people who receive support from Trocaire - Frampton finished off the charity mission with a visit to a local boxing club in Mukuru.
