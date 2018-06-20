Carl Frampton swaps boxing for horse racing

Northern Ireland fighter, Carl Frampton, has swapped boxing for horse racing.

The 31 year-old featherweight visited the Cotswalds in central England on Wednesday to work with British online casino company and sponsor 32Red.

The event also saw Frampton working alongside Cheltenham Gold Cup winning jockeys Paddy Brennan and Nico de Boinville as well as Adrian Heskin.

Frampton posted photographs and videos of himself on a horse.

There was even a video of Frampton racing Paddy Brennan on a wooden practice horse.

One of the most entertaining videos from the event shared by Frampton on Instagram appeared to show him competing in a donkey and trap race.

"Imagine how far I'd [have] won by if I'd just gone straight! Still a win's a win! Come on!," said Frampton on Instagram.

Commenting on the video of Frampton racing against Paddy Brennan on the wooden practice horse one fan said: "You’re awesome!!! Love this video!! And much love for you champ!"