City of Derry crowned Irish 10k Road Race champions

City of Derry Spartans senior men's squad saw off all comers in Dublin on Sunday to score a very impressive team success at the National 10K Road Race Championships in Phoenix Park where an added bonus was a brace of individual age group bronze medals from sisters, Jackie McMonagle and Paula McGilloway.

Super Veteran, Declan Reed, led the red vests home, claiming third place overall and the M45 title to boot in a sharp 31m 07s, closely followed by the in-form Kyle Doherty (sixth in 31m 17s) with Steven McAlary, 15th in 32m 08s, and Emmett McGinty, 23rd in 32m 46s, completing the scoring quartet.

That was more than good enough to bring home team gold, over two minutes clear of NI/Ulster rivals, North Belfast Harriers, with Dublin clubs DSD and Rathfarnham AFD scrapping for the team bronze.

Jackie McMonagle ran well for a podium spot in the F50 age group, her 41m 07s finish netting her the individual bronze and her sister, Paula McGilloway, replicating that with a 44m 19s run for the F55 bronze medal.

BAY ROAD 5K

Meanwhile, its local road race action this Wednesday evening when the annual Bay Road 5K looks set to attract close to 200 runners and kick start a one-off Vintage 5K series which also involves the Buncrana 5K on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Both races are staples on the local race calendar and were key events in the former Furey Insurances 5K series. Both offer chip timing on fast, scenic courses and are attractive to runners of all abilities with the added incentive this time that participation in both will also guarantee runners a special vintage long sleeved t-shirt.

Indeed such is the interest that a vibrant online debate is under way on the preferred colour of this t-shirt. Currently black appears to be ahead of blue in that discussion. That could all change however as the t-shirts will not be unveiled until the Buncrana race next month!

All Bay Road 5K entries will be taken on Wednesday evening from 5 30pm at race HQ in the Magee Sports Centre on the Rock Road campus. It's £8 or 10 euro to enter and the start is at 7.30pm on the riverside path close to the Foyle Marina. The usual generous prize list and complimentary post race refreshments back at HQ should pull runners and spectators back to Magee for the circa 8.20pm scheduled prize giving ceremony.

Runners of all abilities from local clubs and running groups will be joined by those from further afield, all keen to sample one of the best 5ks around these parts--make sure you are among them.