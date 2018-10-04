Connor 'The Kid' Coyle unveils plans for world title fight in Letterkenny

CONNOR COYLE has unveiled potential plans to fight for the RBO world middleweight title in Letterkenny early next year as he plots his comeback following a recent injury setback.

It will be the Galliagh middleweight’s first fight in Ireland since his victory over Miguel Aguilar in February 2017 and with negotiations ongoing with MTK Global about the Co. Donegal promotion, he’s hoping the card will involve all three of Derry’s professional fighters.

The Royal Boxing Organisation belt will be another step up the ladder for the exciting 2012 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist but before that fight, which is provisionally pencilled in for next April, Coyle (8-0) has his eyes on the vacant ABF Continental Americas title he was supposed to challenge for tomorrow.

The 28 year-old was due to fight Martez Jackson for that title in St Petersburg, Florida but was forced to withdraw due to back pain and subsequent inflammatory infection. That persistent injury forced him to put the brakes on his promising professional career but now he’s back to full fitness he’s ready to go full throttle in a bid to make up for lost time.

A tune-up fight in December, possibly in the Dominican Republic will see him return to the ring for the first time since he clinched the NBA Intercontinental Middleweight belt last June before he gets that shot at the ABF Continental Americas crown in early February 2019.

Revealing his plans at the Danger at the Docks press conference in the Bentley Bar this week, Coyle said his injury was simply a ‘bump in the road’ as he looks forward to a huge 2019.

“I’ve taken it on the chin,” explained Coyle. “It’s just a bump on the road. These things happen.

“I had a good run at the start and had a lot of fights in a year. I’m 8-0 and I’m not even pro two years so I’m happy enough. We’re already in negotiations for bigger and better titles.

“We have a few different titles set in place for early next year,” added the former St Joseph’s ABC clubman. “I came down with an injury which kept me out for the last few months after I won that last title in June. We’re thinking of going to the Dominican Republic or somewhere for a tune-up fight around December time. We’ve another title fight lined up already for February - the ABF Inter-Continental title in America.

“I should be at 10-0 after that and I’ll fight for the RBO World title early next year in Letterkenny, possibly in April. Until then I’m going to keep it a fight at a time. I’ll see who is in front of me after that," added Coyle, who returns to Florida this week.

With the backing of MTK Global, who promote fellow Derry man, Tyrone McCullagh, it’s an exciting prospect and Coyle reckons the show has the potential to be a huge draw for local boxing fans.

“Plans are already put in place. We’ve talked it through with MTK Global who are backing us and going to set up the show with us. So possibly we could have Tyrone (McCullagh) and the likes of Sean (McGlinchey) on the bill as well. It’s only 20 minutes or half hour down the road so we will be able to fill the card up with Derry fighters and Donegal fighters and even some from Belfast as well.

“So it will be good to bring it back home and give everyone the opportunity to come watch us all fight.”

It’s a fantastic time for Derry boxing at present and Coyle is delighted to see his fellow pro, McCullagh get his shot at the WBO European title tonight. He opted to take an alternative route to success via his contacts in America but he’s delighted to see ‘White Chocolate’ reap his rewards at home.

“Everybody is going to go their own way. I knew someone from Florida and that’s why I went that direction. It wasn’t my plan from the beginning. Tyrone decided to stay at home and got signed up by MTK a good promotional company. People go their different ways. It’s not to say one way is better than the other. He’s got a European title after 11 fights so I have to take my hat off to him. Fair play to him and I wish him all the best on Friday night.”