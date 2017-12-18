DARTS: Daryl Gurney believes he’s a genuine contender for 2018 World Darts title

DARYL ‘Superchin’ Gurney believes he’s proved himself a genuine contender to be crowned PDC World Darts champion at Alexandra Palace on New Year’s Day.

The 2018 PDC World Championships got underway last Thursday with Tullyally man, Gurney set to open his campaign tonight with a first round clash against Belgium’s Ronny Huybrechts.

Gurney goes into the Championships at the ‘Ally Pally’ in terrific form and despite being a long odds 40/1 outsider to win his maiden World Championships, ‘Superchin’ is confident he can reach the final.

Although world number one, Michael van Gerwen is the overwhelming favourite to retain his title and pick up the £400,000 winners’ cheque, Gurney, who won his first TV major when lifting the World Grand Prix trophy this year, is confident he can beat anyone when on his ‘A’ game.

“If I turn up playing my ‘A’ game I can beat anybody,” said the Derry man. “It’s been a long year but I’ve sort of saved a bit of myself for the Worlds.

“It’s been non-stop travelling, packing your bag and in and out of airports but I’ve saved a bit of energy for the Worlds and hopefully it all comes together and I’ll be there on January 1st.”

The World No. 4 is strong favourite to progress to the second round as he meets Huybrechts, who has never been beyond the last 32, but Gurney isn’t taking the challenge lightly.

“I wouldn’t say I have an easy opener,” added Gurney. “Ronny’s a difficult player because he’s either got an ‘A’ game or a ‘Z’ game. He’s either very good or poor. He hasn’t got a ‘B’ game. Whereas someone like myself, I’ve got a very good ‘B’ game and could beat him with my ‘B’ game if I was playing well and he was playing poorly.

“However, I’ll be going into the match with my ‘A’ game and looking to get it over as soon as possible and get out of there.”