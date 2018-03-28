DARTS: Daryl Gurney hopes to shine in front of fans in Belfast

After securing a first Premier League win last week, Daryl Gurney is excited to make to his home debut against world champion Rob Cross at the SSE Arena.

The Londonderry player says his long awaited victory has eased some of the pressure as he prepares to take on PDC sensation Cross, who has won his last five matches.

“I can’t wait for Belfast and to play in front of my home crowd and I’m looking forward to that,” he said.

“Playing in front of 10,000 people last week and getting my first win to get the monkey off my back from getting all those draws was a good night.

“I probably scored the same in that game as I had in the previous ones but my finishing wasn’t as good in the previous ones - the two ton-plus finishes got me over the line.

“Had I done that in other games I maybe could have got an extra point here or there,” he added.

“I just need my ton plus finishes to go in tonight and I should be OK.”

Gurney is hoping a rousing rendition of Sweet Caroline during the walk on will inspire him.

“It is one of the best walk on songs, it gets everybody involved and everybody knows the words.

“Everybody loves it and joins in and it should be good to get 10,000 or 11,000 people singing along.”

“I’m sure I’ll be more interested in the atmosphere to start off with, then hopefully concentrate on the game.

“If I can get a win or a point it would be a good result.”