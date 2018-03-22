DARTS: Gurney secures first Premier League win

Daryl Gurney took a huge step towards Premier League survival by registering his first win of the tournament against Mensur Suljovic in Glasgow.

It was the ideal birthday present for Superchin who turned 32 yesterday and he celebrated with a 7-3 win over the Austrian.

“I think it took my birthday for Mensur to miss a few doubles, he wasn’t quite at his best,” he said. “I hit a couple of ton plus finishes and that is what probably swung the game in my direction.

“I love playing in the Premier League and if I was getting beat week in, week out I’d really be disappointed with myself.

“Before tonight I was sitting third in the averages but my finishing stats are probably 10th, I know where the problem is. I’m glad to get my first win in the Premier League and it is a monkey of my back.

“I’m number five in the world and there are a lot of people I’ve drawn against and a lot of people I haven’t played my best against just to get the win means so much to me. I want to be here for the whole 16 weeks and don’t want to be here to make up the numbers.”

Gurney is hoping his first victory can now help him rediscover his form.

“I have lost my confidence and action but the last few weeks,” he said.

“I’ve been playing well and compete with these boys again, instead of having a slight shake in my hand I have more confidence.

“All I want to do every week is win and get away from the bottom two and I know that helps my case.”

Gurney tops the Premier League with 28 180’s.

“That tells me my scoring is up there with the best but it tells me my finishing on some days is horrific,” he said. “If I’m top of the Premier League on 180’s it shows my weakness is my doubles and that is what I have been trying to sort out the last few weeks.”

A maximum helped Gurney take the first leg but Suljovic levelled in the next.

With the Austrian on 36 Gurney checked out 101 on D16 to take the third but Suljovic held his throw in the next leg.

Legs five and six also went with throw, Gurney double demons looked to have come back to haunt him in the seventh leg when he missed three at tops but Suljovic couldn’t punish and Superchin hit D20 at the fifth attempt.

Gurney forced a break in the next leg taking out 61 on D4.

The local thrower hit tops in leg nine and wrapped the match up with a 102 checkout.

Gurney faces world champion Rob Cross at the SSE Arena in Belfast next week.